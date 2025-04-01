THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, APRIL 1, 2025

SUMMARY

Sheinbaum welcomes 83% approval rating: “It represents the empowerment of the people of Mexico”.

President Claudia Sheinbaum hailed the results of the El Financiero poll, which give her an 83% approval rating. She attributed this endorsement to the enthusiasm and strength of the people, emphasizing that the population is well informed. She affirmed that as long as her administration does not betray, speaks the truth, and fulfills its commitments, it will maintain the people’s confidence as its hallmark.

First National Vaccination Week 2025

Minister of Health David Kershenobich announced that the First National Vaccination Week 2025 will take place from April 26 to May 3. During this period, the 14 vaccines available in the basic vaccination program will be applied throughout the country.

A

dvances in the Purchase and Distribution of Medicines

Eduardo Clark, Deputy Minister of Integration and Development of the Health Sector, reported on the progress made in the purchase and distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. During March, 381 million doses of medicines were ordered, of which 233 million have already been received. Claudia Sheinbaum pointed out that there is a platform for people to track the purchase of medicines.

Investment in Health Infrastructure and Equipment

Zoé Robledo, general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), reported that more than 7.53 billion pesos (US$369 million) were invested in refurbishing infrastructure and equipment in 2024. These investments included eight programs and 1,990 strategic interventions.

Martí Batres, head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), announced that in April the Regional Advanced Specialty Hospital of Torreón will be inaugurated, which will benefit 350,000 area residents.

Strategy for the Opening of Non-Functional Operating Rooms

The Director General of the IMSS Bienestar program, Alexis Svarch, presented the Strategy for the Opening of Non-Functional Operating Rooms, with the aim of allowing patients to receive surgical care in their places of origin. In a first stage, 10 operating rooms will be opened in hospitals in seven states.

Legal Reforms and Financial Intelligence Unit

Pablo Gómez, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), reported that between December 1, 2018 and March 2025, a total of 7,815 subjects were included in the UIF’s list of frozen financial accounts, corresponding to 5,904 individuals and 1,911 legally constituted entities. He pointed out the need to undertake legal reforms to strengthen the system of prevention and prosecution of operations involving illegally obtained resources.

The President explained that when the UIF detects evidence of money laundering or misuse of resources, it proceeds to freeze accounts. However, many of these actions are reversed by judges through injunctions. This has resulted in 35 billion pesos (US$1.72 billion) being unfrozen. Given this panorama, legal modifications are being prepared to prevent resources from frozen accounts from being released without prior legal proceedings.

Relationship with the United States and Plan Mexico

In relation to the meeting between Claudia Sheinbaum and the Secretary of Homeland Security, it was reported that the agreement on customs was ratified, particularly in inspecting parcels and the exchange of joint information. In addition, it was proposed that the best way to address migration on Mexico’s southern border is through the creation of a development pole between Guatemala and Mexico.

Sheinbaum reiterated that her government is working for the benefit of Mexico and explained that, given the possibility of the imposition of tariffs by the United States, “Plan Mexico” is being implemented. She emphasized that the Mexican economy has been strengthened and reaffirmed that the USMCA is the best instrument for competing at a global level. She also raised the possibility of expanding the agreement to other countries in the hemisphere, although this will depend on what transpires on April 2.