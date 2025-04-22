THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, APRIL 22, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, APRIL 22, 2025 22 de abril, 202522 de abril, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARYAdvances in Public SafetyMarcela Figueroa, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Safety System, reported that, from September 2024 to April 21, 2025, the average daily number of victims of intentional homicide decreased by 32.9 %. In addition, compared to the period from January 2018 to April 21, 2025, the decrease was 28.1 %. Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez highlighted the implementation of “peace zones” in neighborhoods with high rates of violence. There have been 1,534 peace campaign days and rescuing community areas has been promoted as part of this strategy. Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported on the progress of the National Security Strategy between October 1, 2024 and April 20, 2025. During this period, 18,712 suspects were arrested for high impact crimes and 144 tons of drugs were seized, including nearly 1.5 tons of fentanyl and more than 2 million fentanyl pills. More than 9,600 firearms were also seized. In addition, 200 accounts on various digital platforms used by organized crime for recruitment purposes were eliminated. It was also explained that, after several arrests in Guanajuato, a decrease of up to 48% in intentional homicides in that state is expected to be reported in the next few days. Federal Attorney General’s Office and the Teuchitlán caseFederal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero announced that he will hold a press conference on April 29 in which he will present the technical opinion of the university laboratories and their agreement with the official certified expert reports regarding possible fires at the Teuchitlán ranch. International relations and religious eventsPresident Claudia Sheinbaum announced that on behalf of the Mexican Government the Minister of the Interior will attend the funeral of Pope Francis, to be held on April 26 at the Vatican. A biographical sketch of Pope Francis’ life was also presented, highlighting his commitment to humanism and social justice. Plan MexicoThe President mentioned key dates of Plan Mexico. On May 5, a program of special measures to strengthen domestic manufacturing in different sectors will be announced. Subsequently, on May 16, specific actions to support the automotive industry will be announced. Judicial Reform and transparencySheinbaum explained that the Judicial Reform would not have been possible without the population’s recognition of the prevailing problems of nepotism and corruption in the judiciary. She stressed that there is tremendous popular support in this historic moment of transformation. Clarifications on education and business alliancesThe President clarified that there is no agreement or contract signed between the head of the Ministry of Public Education, Mario Delgado, and industrialized food or soft drink companies. Sheinbaum responds to IMF: “We do not agree; we have our own plan”In response to the IMF’s negative forecast of -0.3 % economic growth for Mexico, the President affirmed that she does not share that outlook. She pointed out that the government has its own models from the Ministry of Finance and an economic plan defined in Plan Mexico. She questioned the criteria of the IMF and recalled that they were previously accustomed to dictate policies to countries. In addition, she called on banks to reduce interest rates. Political readingDuring the morning press conference, Sheinbaum read an excerpt from the book La duda sistemática, by Francisco Labastida, former PRI presidential candidate in 2000. In it, Labastida reports that then president Ernesto Zedillo facilitated the transition of power to the opposition in exchange for a US$40 billion loan from the U.S. government. Navegación de entradas Anterior Abaten en Villa Corzo al Cachorro, presunto mando de CJNG en Chiapas