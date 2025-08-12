THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico Achieves Record Low Number of Homicides in a Decade

Marcela Figueroa, head of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), reported that between July 2024 and July 2025, intentional homicides decreased by 25.3% nationwide. July 2025 registered the lowest figure in ten years, with a daily average of 64.9 cases, 22 fewer than in September 2024.

The Mexican government attributed this progress to the coordination between the federal and state governments, cautioning that the challenge now is to sustain and deepen this trend to ensure peace throughout the country.

Youth on the Move for Peace

“We don’t want any young person to approach criminal gangs,” said President Claudia Sheinbaum when presenting the four pillars of the security strategy, emphasizing prevention and addressing root causes. She highlighted the «Bicycling for Peace and Against Addictions” event organized by the Mexican Youth Institute (IMJUVE) over the weekend in honor of Youth Day, as an example of young people’s commitment to a violence-free Mexico.

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez stressed that youth represent the arrival of a new generation for peace, supported by programs offering employment, community campaigns and an arms exchange program—with over 16,000 young people participating and 5,087 weapons collected.

Blows to Organized Crime

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that between July 22 and August 12, as part of the National Security Strategy, 2,458 suspects were arrested, 900 weapons and 12 tons of drugs seized, and 65 clandestine drug labs dismantled.

Of those arrested, 71 are linked to groups such as La Familia Michoacana, Jalisco Cartel, and Los Alfas. García Harfuch acknowledged a rise in homicides in Sinaloa due to recent clashes and said that the presence of security forces will be maintained there until peace is restored.

Substantive Equality with Concrete Actions

President Sheinbaum explained that her presidency represents a collective achievement for women and must translate into concrete policies. Since October, she has presented reforms to guarantee equal pay, strengthen rights, and improve prosecution of cases involving gender-based violence.

Sheinbaum is promoting both the creation of Safe Centers in every municipality, which offer psychological and social support, as well as assemblies organized by the Ministry for Women to gather proposals and demands directly from women.

Mexico City Is Not the Most Insecure City in Latin America

The President rejected comparisons of insecurity that do not consider population size. She noted that Mexico City averages two homicides daily, while other cities have much higher crime rates.

She defended the capital’s advances in public security and stressed that misinterpreted information only generates erroneous perceptions among the population.

Investigation of Alleged Corruption in Pemex

Sheinbaum announced that possible contracts involving businessmen Ramón Alexandro Rovirosa Martínez and Mario Alberto Ávila Lizárraga—accused in Texas of alleged bribes to former Pemex officials—will be reviewed.

If such links are confirmed, she will request that the Attorney General open investigations to clarify the facts and sanction possible cases of corruption.

Federal Attorney General Gertz Manero Announces Appeals and Questions U.S. Agreements

Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero reported that the release of Israel Vallarta will be appealed and reparations sought for the six victims. Vallarta was imprisoned for 20 years without sentencing in the «Los Zodiaco» case.

Gertz Manero said that Alonso Ancira failed to pay the agreed-upon fines in the Altos Hornos case, so legal actions will resume. He also questioned U.S. authorities negotiating with extradited criminals like Joaquín «El Chapo» Guzmán and a judge’s order to decide on the isolation of Rafael Caro Quintero.