THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA- MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress in the purchase of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies

Eduardo Clark, Deputy Minister of Integration and Development of the Health Sector, reported on the process of acquisition of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. He explained that the needs of the health-care institutions amount to over 4.98 billion items, of which 95.7% have already been covered. The delivery of these supplies to hospitals and health-care units will take place in March.

President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that in the public health-care system, all medicines are free and sufficient. She emphasized that free medical care is a constitutional right.

Hiring of resident physicians and specialists

A report was presented on the recruitment of resident physicians in the health-care sector, in which 18,627 professionals were selected. It is projected that 2025 will be the year with the highest number of resident doctors in the history of the sector.

Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), reported that 8,869 positions remain open for specialized doctors. When these positions are filled, in 2025 the IMSS will have a total of 44,477 specialized doctors in service.

Sheinbaum noted that, during the neoliberal period, the doors were closed to general practitioners seeking to become specialists. In 2011, only 5,999 specialists were trained, while currently the country has 18,799 doctors in training.

Recovery of bodies in El Pinabete mine concludes

President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that the recovery of bodies at the El Pinabete mine in Sabinas, Coahuila has concluded, after the remains of the 10 miners trapped since August 3, 2022 were recovered. In contrast, the search for bodies at the Pasta de Conchos mine will continue.

Corruption case at the ISSSTE Foundation A.C.

Martí Batres, head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), exposed a case of corruption within the Fundación ISSSTE A.C. It was revealed that certain spaces within ISSSTE were leased for profit without the institution obtaining any of the corresponding payments that were charged.

In addition, in 2017, ISSSTE granted 5 million pesos (US$250 million) to the foundation for the acquisition of stretchers, wheelchairs, and artificial limbs, but there are no records to prove the purchase of these inputs. It was emphasized that this case is an example of the looting and privatization of public institutions during the neoliberal period. It was also clarified that the foundation is not part of ISSSTE.

Constitutional reforms sent to Congress

The President recalled that on February 5 she sent two constitutional reform bills to Congress:

– Elimination of immediate reelection: Legislators and mayors will not be able to be reelected for an immediate second term.

– Reform against nepotism: No direct family member of a government official up to the fourth degree will be able to occupy a public post.

Both reforms will take effect in 2027.

Support for migrants and new investments in the country.

Sheinbaum reported that Mexican migrants who voluntarily return to the country from the United States will have access to the benefits of the “Mexico embraces you” program.

She also announced that Santander bank will invest 2 billion dollars (US$98 million) in Mexico.

Protection of native corn

The President presented a draft decree on the conservation and protection of native corn. Articles 4 and 27 of the Constitution were modified to stipulate that the cultivation of corn within Mexico must remain free of genetic modifications.