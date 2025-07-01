THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JULY 1, 2025

SUMMARY

Guarantees in the Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law

José Antonio Peña Merino, head of the Digital Transformation Agency, said that the federal government will not spy on or censor anyone under the new Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law.

He explained that Article 183 of the Senate-approved bill keeps exactly the same wording as Article 190 of the law in effect since 2014, originally promoted by the PRI and PAN. This article states that telecom operators must collaborate with law enforcement authorities only under the terms established by the Constitution and the National Criminal Procedure Code, with prior judicial authorization.

Peña Merino clarified that the new law does not grant the new regulator or the Digital Transformation Agency itself any possibility of accessing personal data, emphasizing that all collaboration with authorities must be based on a written, substantiated, and justified order issued by a competent authority. He also noted that real-time geolocation or data disclosure can only occur with a court order, and that such data must be destroyed if not useful as evidence.

Regarding audience rights, he stated that there is no act of censorship involved; rather, the mechanism for submitting complaints to the Audience Ombudsman remains in place, and, if necessary, warnings may be issued to ensure respect for users’ rights.

President Sheinbaum stressed that the law does not aim at censorship but rather seeks to empower audiences as active participants in communication. “Our goal is to guarantee that people have the right to express themselves and be heard, and at the same time have mechanisms to protect their rights vis a vis the media,” she explained.

Clarifications on Geolocation and Llave MX

The President denied that the government can geolocate anyone indiscriminately. She explained that geolocation can only occur when there is reasonable suspicion of a crime and with judicial authorization.

In the same press conference, Peña Merino clarified that “Llave MX does not allow anyone’s identity to be impersonated,” in response to social media rumors about alleged misuse of the CURP (Single Population Registry Code).

Peña Merino explained that identity theft using Llave MX is not possible for three main reasons:

No procedure can begin and conclude solely with Llave MX; additional documentation validated by a public official is always required. Registering a Llave MX account with someone else’s CURP does not imply legally impersonating another person’s identity. The proposed legislative bills seek to strengthen digital authentication mechanisms with higher security standards to enable fully online processes with complete legal certainty.

The head of the Digital Transformation Agency emphasized that “it is not possible to complete any procedure using Llave MX alone as a means of identity,” since government personnel are always involved in validating data and protecting each user’s identity.

Progress in Social Wellbeing and Healthcare Programs

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel reported that social programs are serving more than 15.90 million beneficiaries, with a social investment of over 84.58 billion pesos (US$4.50 billion). Payments for the current two-month period will be made from July 1 to July 24.

In “House to House Healthcare” program, over 800,000 visits have been made to compile the medical history of each beneficiary interviewed.

Minister of Health David Kershenobich reported that 2,942 measles cases have been diagnosed, with 95% concentrated in Chihuahua. Currently, all 32 states have access to the 4.5 million doses of the vaccine.

Alexis Svarch, Director General of IMSS-Bienestar, reported that 3,962 Healthcare Committees have been formed with 41,470 participants. The goal is to reach a total of 8,632 committees with an additional 42,470 participants.

Improvements in ISSSTE and IMSS Medical Care

Martí Batres, head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), announced that 4,608 surgeries will be conducted as part of surgical outreach campaigns for the remainder of the year. Support will be provided to beneficiaries for travel expenses.

Zoé Robledo, Director General of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), announced that the IMSS-Coplamar program will be integrated into the regular Social Security system. As part of this process, three new medical specialties will be added: trauma and orthopedics, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

Unfounded PAN Accusations Against López Obrador

Sheinbaum responded to the PAN’s accusations against former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regarding alleged money laundering through the financial institution Vector. She described these accusations as baseless propaganda and part of the opposition’s “hypocrisy and deception.”

“They Spied on Us”: Claudia Sheinbaum

The President reiterated that the new Telecommunications Law does not allow indiscriminate geolocation or surveillance of citizens, and clarified that it will only apply with judicial authorization and suspicion of a crime. She stressed that her administration does not persecute or spy on the opposition or social movements, labeling critics of the law as hypocrites.

“It’s the same as before, there’s no difference. It’s just lies and hypocrisy, because they did spy on us, honestly. I remember when I was running for Head of (Mexico City) Government, some young people from the Mexico City General Prosecutor’s Office came to see me—they sought me out to say: ‘We want to let you know, that when you were mayor of Tlalpan, they asked us to hack your email, just so you’re aware.’ They were young people who were against doing that,” she recounted.

A New Vision for the Supreme Court Starting September 1

President Sheinbaum indicated that the goal is for Mexico to have a new Supreme Court starting September 1—one that represents true transformation, without privileges, without bonuses, without private medical insurance, and living with proper modesty. She emphasized that public resources should not be used to maintain special benefits.