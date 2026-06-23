THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2026

SUMMARY

Healthcare for the People: More Technology and Local Care

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that the transformation of the public health system continues, emphasizing that the revival of public healthcare began in 2018.

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) installed 42 CT scanners in 19 states; the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) expanded its telemedicine network to 859 facilities; The Clinic is Ours Program has allocated more than 4.60 billion pesos (US$270 million) to improve healthcare centers; and the House-to-House Healthcare Program has visited 11 million households.

“We are repairing the damage caused by neoliberalism to the healthcare system and strengthening the country’s public systems,” the President explained.

Search and Identification of Missing Persons

The President reported that joint efforts continue with family members, advocacy groups, the Ministry of the Interior, the National Search Commission, and the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to strengthen the identification of missing persons and unidentified remains.

Sheinbaum also endorsed the use of new technologies to accelerate these processes and announced that progress reports on the actions being taken in this area will be presented soon.

Democracy, Participation, and Combating Nepotism

Sheinbaum reaffirmed that political participation must remain open to those who comply with the corresponding legislation and noted that it is the responsibility of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to review the requirements of organizations seeking to become new political parties.

The President also reiterated her opposition to nepotism in elected office. “I do not agree that a family member should inherit a position,” Sheinbaum stated, noting that Morena will enforce this policy starting with the 2027 elections and will reject the use of gender parity to justify the candidacy of close family members.

Safety, Cooperation, and Protection on Highways

The President emphasized that security cooperation between Mexico and the United States requires shared responsibility. “Just as we help prevent drugs from reaching the United States, they must work to prevent weapons from entering Mexico,” she declared.

Sheinbaum also announced that new measures to strengthen security on the country’s highways will be presented soon, including monitoring and coordination systems similar to a C5 highway command center.