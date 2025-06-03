THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025

SUMMARY

Annual Plan Against Dengue

Minister of Health David Kershenobich presented the Annual Plan Against Dengue, which aims to reduce new cases of dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and other arboviruses by 50% between 2025 and 2030 in a coordinated and sustainable manner.

Between June and December, actions will be intensified in areas with cases and entomological risk. Measures include the release of mosquitoes with Wolbachia and research projects for the development of a dengue vaccine.

Measles Strategy

The methodological and scientific plan to combat measles was also presented. Between April 1 and May 30, about 600,000 doses of vaccines against this disease were administered. Brigades are going door to door to identify possible cases.

Purchase of Medical Supplies

Eduardo Clark, Deputy Minister for Health Sector Integration and Development, reported on the process of purchasing medical supplies, highlighting the following results of the auctions:

399 product codes allocated.

988 million items purchased.

Savings of 12 billion pesos (US$610 million) compared to the previous value of the planned purchases, which was 35 billion pesos (US$1.79 million).

ISSSTE Advances in Specialized Surgeries

Martí Batres, head of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), reported that between October 2024 and May 2025, the following medical procedures were performed:

2,653 cataract operations in 19 medical units in 17 states.

210 joint surgeries (knee and spine) in 8 states.

20 urological surgeries, all performed in Oaxaca.

Advances in Family Medicine

Zoé Robledo, Director General of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), reported on the progress of the IMSS family medicine program:

From 2018 to 2025, the number of family doctors grew by 24%, from 15,500 to 19,267.

Medical care during weekends has been expanded to 400 medical units and clinics.

New Infrastructure in Guerrero

Alejandro Svarch, general director of IMSS-Bienestar, announced that the Tlapa de Comonfort General Hospital in Guerrero will be inaugurated on the weekend of June 7 and 8, although it is already providing services. The total investment was 2.4 billion pesos (US$120 million) in infrastructure and 650 million pesos (US$33.16 million) in equipment.

Reduction in Addiction-Related Deaths

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that deaths from addictions in the United States fell by 27%, which she described as good news for that country and for the world. She attributed part of this decrease to the reduction in fentanyl trafficking from Mexico.

State Election Results

The President presented the preliminary results (PREP) of the elections in Durango:

Morena-PT-PVEM: 16 municipalities, 33.05% of the population.

PAN-PRI: 20 municipalities, 64.98% of the population.

MC: 3 municipalities, 1.97% of the population.

She also noted the PREP results in Veracruz, comparing 2021 with 2025:

2021 results:

She also noted the PREP results in Veracruz, comparing 2021 with 2025: 2021 results: Morena-PT-PVEM: 103 municipalities, 60.03% of the population.

PAN-PRI-PRD: 61 municipalities, 31.20% of the population.

MC: 18 municipalities, 4.05% of the population.

2025 results:

2025 results: Morena-PT-PVEM: 112 municipalities, 65.01% of the population.

PAN-PRI: 57 municipalities, 17.78% of the population.

MC: 41 municipalities, 17.03% of the population.

Indigenous representation in the Supreme Court

Sheinbaum expressed her satisfaction at the possible designation of Hugo Aguilar as a Supreme Court justice, emphasizing the importance of an indigenous jurist occupying that position, something that has not happened since historical figures such as Benito Juárez or El Nigromante.

International Electoral Observers

A video was shown of Katia Uriona, head of the international electoral expert mission, who explained that some of the citizens who participated in the judicial election used personal notes to facilitate voting. She emphasized that the voting was free and without coercion.

Opposition Criticism

Sheinbaum responded to criticism of voter participation in the judicial election. She said that 13 million votes cast is no small number, but was twice as many as were obtained in the referendum on whether to prosecute former presidents. “It was a success, and the number of voters will continue to grow,” she said.

In response to those who point out that 83% of registered voters did not participate, she said that this view “reflects hatred and a lack of understanding of what is happening in the country.”

Regarding the challenges announced by the PRI, she said, “Go right ahead; that’s your right,” and reiterated that those who make up the new judiciary will administer justice with independence and respect, without acting in a partisan manner.