THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2026

SUMMARY

Less violence and more opportunities: the security strategy delivers results



The National Security Strategy has reduced intentional homicides by 44% between September 2024 and February 2026, decreasing from 86.9 to 48.8 murders per day, making this the lowest figure for this month in at least ten years.

Authorities have made 46,400 arrests, seized 24,000 firearms, and confiscated 346 tons of drugs. In addition, through the strategy against extortion, 161,000 reports have been received, preventing 88% of extortion attempts. At the same time, the government announced the construction of 500 new upper-secondary schools, along with 487 peace fairs and he recovery of public spaces to strengthen the social fabric.

Strong public support: 75% presidential approval ratings



President Claudia Sheinbaum presented the results of the Enkoll opinion poll conducted for the daily El País, which shows 75% approval of her administration. She explained that the majority of the population supports the transformation project, affirming that the government’s true alliance is with the people of Mexico.

Electoral reform with popular support



The President stated that more than 80% of the population supports the Electoral Reform, including proposals for proportional representation congressional deputies to be elected directly by voters and for reducing the public funding allocated to political parties and elections.

Mexico cooperates with the United States without subordination



In relation to the group promoted by Trump, it was stated that Mexico does not need to be invited, since it maintains a direct agreement and monthly working groups with the United States on security matters. The President emphasized that the bilateral relationship is ongoing and producing results, particularly in decreasing the flow of fentanyl, independently of political statements or summits.

USMCA: Mexico seeks to reduce tariffs in renegotiation



Sheinbaum indicated that Mexico will seek to reduce tariffs on products that meet rules-of-origin requirements, especially steel, aluminum, and motor vehicles, during the review of the USMCA, whose first round of negotiations begins March 16. The President also reported that her government is in dialogue with producers and companies to regulate the corn market.