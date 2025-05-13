THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MAY 13, 2025

SUMMARY

Recognition for nursing personnel and advances in health care

Minister of Health David Kershenobich presented the National Health Care Protocol for the early diagnosis of cancer in children and adolescents. Currently, this type of cancer has a survival rate of 52%, and the aim is to raise it to 70%. To achieve this, it is necessary to strengthen the diagnostic capacity of primary care physicians. Detecting cancer in its early stages significantly improves the efficacy of treatment, allowing for more timely and less aggressive treatments.

Ramiro López, Deputy Minister of Health Policies and Population Wellbeing, reported that during the 2005 National Vaccination Week, almost 2.63 million doses were applied, 142% ahead of schedule in relation to the programmed goal. Fourteen types of vaccines were administered to protect against more than 18 preventable diseases.

Pharmaceutical supply and transparency in the healthcare sector

Eduardo Clark, Deputy Minister for Integration and Development of the Health Sector, reported that 1,139 single-source and patented pharmaceuticals and medical supplies were not affected by the nullification of a previous bidding process. Thanks to this process, savings of 27 billion pesos (US$1.38 billion) were achieved compared to benchmark prices, through the acquisition of 597 million doses of the different medications.

President Claudia Sheinbaum provided details on the current state of pharmaceutical supplies: the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has 94 % stock on hand; the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), 90 %; and the IMSS-Bienestar program has 87 %.

Sheinbaum explained that both the Anticorruption and Good Governance Ministry and the Federal Superior Audit Division audit the Federal Government. She explained that the observations corresponding to 2023 -which are presented in 2024 or 2025- do not apply to her administration. She also pointed out that there are no reports of overpriced pharmaceutical purchases during the previous government.

Medical services and attention to beneficiaries

Zoé Robledo, IMSS Director General, reported that almost 1.40 million surgeries were performed in 2024. From 2020 to 2024, a 62% recovery rate in surgical services has been achieved. In addition, she noted that beneficiaries can schedule their medical appointments through the IMSS webpage.

Martí Batres, ISSSTE Director, presented the Dignified Treatment Strategy, whose goal is to promote the wellbeing of its beneficiaries through a culture of empathetic and humanist care. He also indicated that there are already electronic mechanisms for scheduling medical appointments.

Actions in the agricultural sector

Minister of Agriculture Julio Berdegué reported on the actions taken by the Mexican Government to combat the screwworm infestation. On May 12, an agreement was reached with the governors of the cattle exporting states to reinforce controls in the movement of animals, carry out a sanitary sweep from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific with inspection of 100% of the ranches, and request the opening of the sterile fly production facility in Chiapas, a request that has gone unanswered for months.

Withdrawal of visa for Baja California Governor

Finally, the President commented on the withdrawal of the Governor of Baja California’s U.S. visa. She pointed out that the embassy only indicated that it was a private and personal matter. The governor, meanwhile, clarified that she does not have any bank accounts abroad, so no funds have been frozen.