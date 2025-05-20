THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MAY 20, 2025

SUMMARY

Advances in attention to social causes of crime

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez presented a report on the advances in attending to the social causes of crime, with emphasis on culture and art, as part of the National Security Strategy.

– In six months, 47,500 people were assisted through various artistic and cultural activities throughout the country.

– A total of 121,940 house-to-house visits were made.

In addition, it was reported that on May 14, a national campaign of volunteer community work, known as tequios, for peace and against addictions, organized by the Mexican Youth Institute, was held:

– More than one million young people between the ages of 15 and 29 from all over the country participated.

– Institutions of secondary and higher education joined the event.

Balam Strategy results

Within the framework of the Balam Strategy, aimed at reducing truck robberies on highways, the following results were reported:

– 12 states and 22 highway stretches where 80% of cargo vehicle theft is concentrated were identified.

– Cargo vehicle theft was reduced by 28 %.

– The recovery of stolen trucks increased by 24 %.

National Security Report

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch presented the results of the National Security Strategy from October 1, 2024 to May 18, 2025:

– 21,411 suspects arrested for high impact crimes.

– 157 tons of drugs seized, including nearly 1.5 tons of fentanyl.

– 915 methamphetamine laboratories destroyed.

– 10,962 firearms seized.

Regulation of casinos and the fight against corruption

The Minister of the Interior reported that during the current administration, no permits have been granted for the opening of casinos. In contrast, during the previous administration some permits were issued, even by court order. She also pointed out that in a meeting with casino representatives, they were warned that no act of corruption will be allowed.

Diplomatic relations with the United States

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that she received the new U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson. During the meeting, he expressed his disagreement with the proposal to impose a tax on remittances. The President noted that the ambassador was respectful and acknowledged the work of the Mexican Government’s cabinet.

Buque Escuela Cuauhtémoc ship accident

Minister of the Navy Raymundo Morales reported on latest developments in the accident involving the Buque Escuela Cuauhtémoc. He said that the New York City Mayor collaborated so that the injured could be transferred to hospitals, where they are currently out of danger. The President called for waiting 30 days to know precisely what the causes of the accident were and paid tribute to the two cadets who died in the incident.

Sheinbaum expresses condolences over attack on CDMX officials

The President reported that the Head of Government of Mexico City issued an informational briefing about a direct attack in which Ximena Guzmán, personal secretary of the capital’s head of government and advisor José Muñoz lost their lives. Sheinbaum expressed her unconditional support to the Head of Mexico City Government and sent her condolences to the families of the victims.