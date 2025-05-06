THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MAY 6, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress in Entry-Level Housing

Minister of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development Edna Vega reported that the Housing for Wellbeing program has already begun construction in 28 states. During April and May, the construction of 106,658 homes began. In addition, 373 plots of land, totaling 2,350 hectares, are available for housing development.

INFONAVIT housing

Octavio Romero, General Director of INFONAVIT, reported that, due to bad practices during previous administrations, there are currently 933,000 housing units with major problems nationwide. Of these, 131,000 are the subject of lawsuits, 216,000 were adjudicated without title deeds, and 479,000 have loans with a high level of debt.

To address this situation, and per instructions from President Claudia Sheinbaum, INFONAVIT, in coordination with the Ministry of Wellbeing, carried out a National Housing Census. As of May 5, 2025, the census has reached 47,845 homes, of which 87% are occupied and 13% are unoccupied or vandalized.

Based on this diagnosis, three solution routes were defined:

– Occupied by the loan holder: restructuring of the credit through freezing, rate reduction, adjustment in monthly payments, and/or balance write-offs.

– Occupied by third parties: regularization under the social leasing with purchase option schema.

– Unoccupied or vandalized: rehabilitation of the property to also be furnished through social rental schemas.

In addition, more than 3,400 lawsuits for fraud are being prepared against construction companies that received payments without building the promised homes. As part of a comprehensive social justice strategy, the President announced that during her administration, one million property deeds will be delivered throughout the country.

Pemex debt payment progresses with priority to small-scale suppliers

Sheinbaum reported that Pemex has already settled close to 60% of its debt with suppliers and contractors. She reiterated that the policy being followed prioritizes payment to small-scale suppliers, and subsequently to larger companies. She indicated that payments are being made and commitments are being fulfilled.

National Sovereignty

The President reiterated that the Mexican Government’s position is to defend Mexicans, as well as national sovereignty and independence. She emphasized that there has been a good relationship and communication with Donald Trump, based on mutual respect.

Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law

Sheinbaum announced that an open parliament will be held to review the Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law. She indicated that some points are being evaluated and made it clear that there is no intention to limit freedom of expression.

Illegal pre-campaigning in Morena

The President denied that the ban in Morena on campaigning before the legally authorized period to do so begins had not been approved. She explained that this measure was transferred from a transitory to a final article in the party’s bylaws; therefore it remains fully valid.