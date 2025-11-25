THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2025

SUMMARY

25N and the 16 Days of Activism: a country mobilized for women’s lives

The 16 Days of Activism began with a stark diagnosis: 70.1% of women have experienced some form of violence, and 9 out of 10 reports of sexual abuse come from women. To make the issue visible, prevent such violence, and take action, Women’s Rights Booklets will be massively distributed in public squares, and a full calendar of events will be organized, including film-forums, murals, walks, workshops, conferences, national gatherings, and justice-focused roundtable discussions.

The campaign also calls on men to reflect and take responsibility in ending gender-based violence.

Reform to the legal definition of sexual abuse: penalties, prevention, and educational responsibility

A bill to amend Article 260 was presented. Sexual abuse will be defined as any act of a sexual nature committed against a victim, whether in public or private spaces. Penalties will range from 3 to 7 years in prison and fines of 200 to 500 UMAs (a value in pesos used as a benchmark for legal and financial obligations), along with the requirement to attend gender-perspective workshops and do community service.

The crime will be prosecuted ex officio, and work is underway with transit departments to apply protocols in public transportation. There will be additional penalties if the perpetrator is a public servant, clergyman, acts violently, or acts in complicity with others.

Xicoténcatl Alliance: toward national standardization of protections for women

Women legislators from across the country agreed to move forward on standardizing laws on protection for women and the crime of sexual abuse. Commitments include equal pay and substantive equality in state and municipal constitutions, investigating all violent deaths of women as femicides, prohibiting custody rights for families of femicide perpetrators, combating digital violence, and strengthening the National Registry of Child Support Debtors.

The legislators are also defining the details for a working agenda with state prosecutors to strengthen gender perspectives, review protocols, and maintain a permanent campaign through monitoreomujeresgobmx.

10 national commitments for 25N: federal and local governments aligned

President Claudia Sheinbaum, 31 governors, and Mexico City’s Head of Government signed 10 commitments to guarantee women’s rights and combat violence. These include:

– Publicizing the permanent campaign,

– Supporting the standardization of the criminal definition of sexual abuse,

– Preventing complaints from being dismissed and operating the 079 emergency phone number,

– Coordinating guidelines against violence in public transportation,

– Creating safe pathways,

– Holding school activities the 25th day of each month,

– Training public servants,

– Establishing permanent roundtable discussions among government women’s departments, prosecutors’ offices, and the judiciary,

– Providing comprehensive support to the indirect victims of femicides.

A federal and local agenda aligned to guarantee “all rights for all women.”

Dialogue without criminalization: Sheinbaum clarifies stance on highway traffic blockades

President Sheinbaum reiterated the call to prioritize dialogue in response to the highway traffic blockades and clarified that ranchers and truckers do not have open investigations pending against them. She stated that her administration does not criminalize protests and that the Ministry of the Interior’s statements were misinterpreted, since recognizing a crime does not mean prosecuting demonstrators. She insisted on maintaining working groups to address demands without harming third parties.

Water Law: human right above privilege

The Executive Branch reiterated that the new Water Law guarantees water as a human right and dismantles privileges dating back to 1992, when water was treated as a commodity. The plan includes investment to modernize irrigation systems and improve efficiency in water use.

It was explained that the State is contributing practically everything and only asks that underutilized water concessions transfer their surplus to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) to supply the population. Resistance persists because some concession holders sell water to municipalities without paying for it — something the government considers unfair and illegal.

The dialogue is open, but provocations will not be accepted.