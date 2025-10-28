THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2025

SUMMARY

Construction begins on El Tunal II Dam in Durango

From Durango, the National Water Commission (Conagua), together with the state governor, launched construction of the El Tunal II Resevoir, which will ensure a potable water supply for the next 50 years. The project will involve an investment of 4 billion pesos (US$220 million) and will benefit over 600,000 residents.

National High School Program: More places and stipends so no one is left without the possibility of studying

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) announced the start of the first generation of the National High School Program, which unifies all upper secondary education systems to eliminate the idea of “first- and second-class high schools.”

During this administration, 120,000 new places will be made available for student enrollment, an 85% increase. To achieve this, a program will be implemented that includes expanding and refurbish existing schools and building new ones. The new schools will be located in high-demand areas, development hubs, and communities lacking educational services.

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado emphasized that “upper secondary coverage will increase by 85%. This is a historic figure that breaks the trend from the neoliberal period of students dropping out of school.”

National Campaign for Peace and Against Addictions

The Mexican Youth Institute (IMJUVE) will carry out the National Campaign for Peace and Against Addictions on November 7 and 8, with the participation of educational institutions nationwide. The event will feature recreational, sports, artistic, and community activities aimed at positively transforming local communities. There will be over 700 bicycle races covering 4,000 km, involving 400,000 young people.

On Grupo Elektra’s attempt to influence Supreme Court judges

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the Grupo Salinas’ alleged tax debt does not involve a conflict with businesspeople but a technical process resulting from audits that found unpaid taxes dating back to 2008. She noted that the company has filed protective injunctions known as amparos for years, but the case is now close to being resolved in the Supreme Court (SCJN).

Recalling that public funds are “for the benefit of the people of Mexico,” she remarked that the company should pay what it owes.

The President responds to Zedillo and media narratives

Sheinbaum questioned statements by Ernesto Zedillo, who claimed that democracy no longer exists in Mexico. She recalled that during the Zedillo administration he removed the entire Supreme Court to appoint his allies as judges, negotiated the transition with the United States, and made decisions that pushed millions into poverty. She said his concept of “freedom” mirrors that promoted by right-wing forces in Latin America—freedom for corporations to enrich themselves.

“Unlike now, when the people make the decisions, he decided everything himself,” she stated.

On the alleged attack against Omar García Harfuch

The President dismissed journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio’s story claiming that the Minister of Security and Citizen Protection was victim of an attempted attack, calling it “a work of fiction from the professional commentators.”