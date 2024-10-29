THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2024

PROFECO presents report

The head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), Cesar Ivan Escalante Ruiz, reported that from October 14 to 18 the cost of the basic food basket ranged between 725.20 and 1,002.48 pesos (US$36 and US$50). There was no significant variation in the price of eggs, while gasoline prices were 23.87 pesos (US$1.19) a liter for Magna, 25.26 pesos (US$1.26) for Premium, and 25.50 pesos (US$1.27) for Diesel. LP gas prices were 19.28 pesos per kilo (US$0.96) for cylinders and 10.41 pesos (US$1.02) for stationary service. In addition, as of October 29, the “Litro por Litro” app will be temporarily inactive, with consumers invited to report irregularities through other mechanisms.

SNSP reports decrease in homicides and high-impact crimes in first month of Sheinbaum’s administration

National Public Security System (SNSP) Secretary Marcela Figueroa reported a 25.3% reduction in the daily average of intentional homicides and a 35.23% decline in high-impact crimes during the first month of Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration. From January 2018 to October 2024, an 82.32% decrease in homicides was registered, although numbers have recently increased in the state of Sinaloa. The perception of public insecurity decreased 18.2%, with the Navy being the institution with the highest level of trust among the population (89.2%).

Harfuch reports 824 arrests for high-impact crimes in the first month of Sheinbaum’s government.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that in the first 28 days of Claudia Sheinbaum’s government, 824 suspects linked to high-impact crimes were arrested, including high-ranking drug cartel figures. Among the achievements of the security strategy, 33.8 tons of drugs were seized, 820 weapons secured, and 133,000 members of the armed forces participated in the corresponding operations. The National Guard led the actions, collaborating with the ministries of National Defense and the Navy, the Federal Attorney General’s Office, and local police in operations and arrests in several states, such as Sinaloa, Michoacán, and Sonora.

Sheinbaum rejects SCJN project to invalidate judicial reform: “The Court is not a legislator”.

President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that the Supreme Court (SCJN) has no powers to reverse a constitutional reform and pointed out that political parties do not have the legal authority to challenge constitutional modifications. Although the government will await the SCJN ruling, she affirmed that the justices know that Justice Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá’s proposal is incorrect.

Sheinbaum: Justices seek retirement with financial benefits upon resignation; they would have their lifetime pension

President Sheinbaum commented that SCJN justices considering resigning would do so to secure their retirement benefits, including a lifetime pension. In relation to Justice Alcántara Carrancá’s proposal to invalidate parts of the Judicial Reform, Sheinbaum charged that past reforms were never in favor of the people and reiterated that the justices are acting outside their authority.

Sheinbaum details strategy to reduce femicides and achieve peace in Chiapas

The President explained that, in view of the increase in feminicides in Chiapas, she will work with the prosecutors’ offices in the prevention and fight against impunity, in addition to promoting reforms in the judicial branch. To achieve peace in the state, three central policy measures will be implemented: attention to the root causes, development of Poles of Wellbeing and intelligence and investigation efforts, addressing the state’s social and economic needs.

Addressing the causes of violence against women

Sheinbaum recalled that the reforms that were presented allow for addressing the causes of violence against women and propose the creation of a specialized prosecutor’s office to attend to femicides in all prosecutors’ offices throughout the country.

FGR confirms kidnapping of ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and asks for US cooperation.

Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero affirmed that the kidnapping of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada has been proven and that the plane involved had cloned license plates. The Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is working on the case and is asking the US government for key information that is still missing to complete the investigation. “Sooner or later everything will be known about the Mayo Zambada case,” he added.

Sheinbaum defends Judicial Reform and highlights 56% popular support.

The President presented an opinion poll showing that 56% of the population supports the Judicial Reform, despite campaigns against it, which she considers to be part of freedom of expression. She suggested that the media should balance coverage on the issue. In addition, Sheinbaum warned that all public servants will be judged by history, including how Supreme Court justices vote. With a dose of irony, she refuted the argument that the reform will confuse the people by electing more judges.