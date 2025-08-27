THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress in the Strategy to Address the Causes of Violence

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez emphasized that young people are at the heart of the transformation being undertaken in Mexico, which is why the government is promoting actions to offer them well-being alternatives through addiction prevention, jobs, culture, sports, and community support.

61,108 children and adolescents participated in drug prevention workshops.

Over 28,000 young people attended the National Job Fair; 23,328 received offers of employment.

149 anti-addiction bicycle races were held in which 30,000 young people participated.

The Well-being Market benefited more than 42,000 families in remote communities.

Through the Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace program, 5,457 firearms, 635 grenades, and 5,152 war toys have been exchanged.

Advances in the National Security Strategy

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that thanks to strengthened intelligence work and coordination within the Security Cabinet, important progress has been made in the fight against organized crime and high-impact crimes.

A 25.8% reduction in intentional homicides (Oct. 2024 – Aug. 2025).

30,755 suspects arrested, more than 1,000 in the past two weeks.

15,496 firearms seized, 381 of them recently.

239.7 tons of drugs confiscated.

1,356 drug labs dismantled, 61 of them in recent weeks.

212 extortionists arrested.

Balam Strategy and the Operation Zero Robberies

The head of the National Guard Hernán Cortés reported that the Balam Strategy and Operation Zero Robbies have achieved a significant reduction in crimes targeting cargo transport, thanks to the deployment of personnel along the country’s main highways.

With the Balam Strategy (Oct. 2024 – Aug. 2025), cargo theft dropped 27% and 1,081 vehicles were recovered, a 61% increase in recoveries.

In Operation Zero Robberies (49 days in operation), armed robberies dropped 55% on the Mexico–Querétaro highway and 50% on the Mexico–Puebla highway; 30 vehicles were recovered; 13 assaults foiled, and 18 suspects arrested.

On the Mazatlán–Culiacán highway, robberies fell by 46.6%.

The National Guard currently is currently deploying 47,113 personnel and 8,730 vehicles for security actions and community engagement.

Urban Population Well-Being Indicators

President Claudia Sheinbaum presented National Statistics Institute (INEGI) results up to June 2025 on the urban population’s perception of their personal well-being. She said these indicators reflect the people’s spirit and the strength of community life in Mexico: “It’s a characteristic of Mexicans to be happy and well with their families; solidarity with our own people is a legacy that comes from afar and is communal. People are content.”

Overall satisfaction with life: 8.6 points (+0.3 vs. 2024).

Agreement with “I am a fortunate person”: 9.4 points.

Overall emotional balance: 5.4 points.

Population with negative emotional balance: 6.2 points.

Satisfaction with public security: 6.2 points.

Statements on Security and Migration

Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that DEA Director Terry Cole equated Genaro García Luna, former Minister of Security under Felipe Calderón, with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, founders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

She recalled that during Calderón’s administration, homicides rose 150%, whereas under López Obrador that increase was contained for nearly three years before starting to decline. She added: “Our opponents criticize us for recalling Calderón’s war on drugs; but if López Obrador hadn’t been president, the death toll in the country would have continued to grow.”

She also noted that fewer migrants are entering the United States, with an average of 307 attempting to cross the border daily.

End of a Questioned Stage in the Judiciary; New Era Begins with Greater Legitimacy

Following Norma Piña’s final activity report as Supreme Court Chief Justice, Sheinbaum declared that a stage marked by corruption, nepotism, and rulings favoring private interests has come to an end, and that as of September 1 a new era begins with greater legitimacy, independence, and commitment to the people. Institutional strengthening will be key to regaining trust in the Mexican system of justice.

Value of impounded drugs and weapons since October 2024

The President reported that the combined value of seized drugs, dismantled drug labs, and confiscated weapons since October 1, 2024, amounts to slightly over 50.30 billion pesos (US$2.69 billion).

Lie Detector

In the Lie Detector segment, the following fake news was debunked:

It is not true that a Maya Train crashed and derailed in Izamal.

It is not true that the Feeding for Well-Being program allocated 2 billion pesos (US$110 million) in contracts to “shell” companies.

It is not true that new Supreme Court justices have a budget of 65,000 pesos (US$3,481) per month for food in 2026.

It is not true the biometric CURP identity card is mandatory or involves an extra cost.

It is not true that the National Search Commission, which searches for missing and disappeared persons, has been “dismantled.”