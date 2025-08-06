THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6, 2025

SUMMARY

Infrastructure in Alameda Oriente

Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation reported that work on the vehicular bridges in Alameda Oriente — damaged by the 2017 earthquakes — will receive an investment of almost 1.7 billion pesos (US$91.03 million) and is expected to be completed by October 2027. These projects will strengthen connectivity between the State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Progress on Labor Rights for Digital Workers

Quiahuitl Chávez, Deputy Minister of Employment and Labor Productivity at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, highlighted the benefits of the labor reform for digital platform workers, which include accident insurance, full access to labor benefits (Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), health-care, pensions, childcare) and freedom to choose when and on which platform to work

IMSS Director General Zoé Robledo added that as of July 31, over 1.29 million people who work via digital platforms are now registered with the IMSS and have access to its programs. He emphasized that this move puts Mexico at the forefront of regulating new forms of employment. And he warned that “when workers are not protected, it’s a system of exploitation.”

Record Jobs Numbers at IMSS

Robledo reported that the number of jobs registered with IMSS as of July 31, 2025 as at a historic high, topping 25.59 million.

Recognition for Digital Platform Workers

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that, as part of a new phase of the Fourth Transformation, those who were previously seen merely as “partners” of digital platforms are now recognized as workers, with full access to labor rights.

She recalled how, under the neoliberal model, rights were turned into privileges or commodities, stripping workers of their basic guarantees:

“How can someone who only delivers goods be considered a partner of giant transnational corporations, given the enormous profits these companies make?” she asked. Sheinbaum emphasized that their status as workers is now officially recognized.

Foreign Relations and Diplomatic Visit

The President remarked that her recent meeting with the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance of Canada was part of the preparations for the upcoming visit to Mexico by Prime Minister Joseph Carney. She noted that both governments are working to strengthen bilateral relations.

Unity in the Movement and Principles of Public Office

President Sheinbaum declared that there is no risk of division within the Fourth Transformation movement, affirming that no one within the FT is working against it. She reiterated that the 4T project is here to stay.

She also stressed that being a public official on any level must be exercised with humility and responsibility, noting that it is the people of Mexico — millions of people — who will pass judgment.”

Lie Detector Test

In the “Lie Detector” segment, the following false claims were debunked:

❌ The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare does not run websites for enrolling in social programs nor are there platforms to invest in Pemex.

❌ The Mexico-U.S. security agreement is not at risk due to organized crime.

❌ President Claudia Sheinbaum did not release Israel Vallarta, and the judge in the case is not affiliated with the government.

❌ There have been no suspended operations or operational collapses at the ports of Veracruz and Manzanillo.

❌ There is no new protocol from the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) imposing fines or sanctions on owners of food businesses.

❌ Pablo Gómez is not designing an electoral reform tailored to Morena.