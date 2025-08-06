Soberanía 70: Bridges, Not Walls — Dispatches from the Panamerican Congress

Bring it! On this episode of Soberanía – with a brand-spanking-new intro and outro – Kurt and José Luis break down their experience at the second Panamerican Congress held in Mexico City. Is there any way for the peoples of the Americas to truly understand each other?

Also, good economic news on three fronts: reducing poverty, rescuing PEMEX and holding tariffs at bay. Expanding the definition of “cartel” north of the Rio Grande with reports from Seth Harp (Fort Bragg) and José Olivares (Cibola County Correctional Center). And finally, a hyper-gentrified loser and hater.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5xT5i8o9BHWQ2u5n4ordrC

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5mvxzK5dD9o?si=qOnyzum6pIqNu7a9