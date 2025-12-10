THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2025

SUMMARY

Michoacán: Comprehensive Progress Under the Peace Plan

New updates were presented on the Michoacán Plan, which coordinates actions in well-being, social development, infrastructure, and education. There will be 13 Ferias del Bienestar fairs, and programs such as Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace, Tianguis del Bienestar open-air markets, and cultural and sports activities will continue.

The House-to-House healthcare program reaches 102 municipalities, with 405,000 households visited. In education, the Gertrudis Bocanegra Scholarship/Stipend benefits 85 schools with 769 million pesos (US$42.24 million), and plans for new university campuses, high schools, and online high schools known as ciberbachilleratos, have already been defined.

Highlights include the 217 Dialogues for Peace led by the Mexican Youth Institute (IMJUVE), 16 electrification projects completed by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), progress in the Weavers of the Nation initiative, sports events organized by the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), and the completion of the first stage of the ISSSTE expansion in Uruapan.

Mexico Demands Respect for Migrants and Strengthens Support for Returnees

President Sheinbaum denounced mistreatment of migrants by U.S. authorities and reiterated that “migrants are not criminals; they are people seeking to help their families.” She reported that Mexico has sent various diplomatic notes demanding dignified treatment and stressed that the U.S. economy would not be strong without the work of Mexican migrants.

She also pledged that the government will continue supporting those returning to the country, with assistance at support centers and immediate services for returning Mexican nationals who need them.

Water Law: No Impact on Property and Clear Rules for Fair Use

The President explained that the new Water Law is beneficial for the nation and does not affect private property. Farmers who already have wells will have no issues, but abuses will be eliminated. Water for agricultural use can no longer be sold to third parties. If someone does not use their allotted volume, it is returned to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) so it can be delivered directly to municipalities, preventing intermediaries from profiting off a resource that belongs to the Nation.

Mexico and the U.S. Fine-Tune a Water Agreement Under the 1944 Treaty

Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico is acting strictly within the confines of the 1944 Water Treaty and that joint work with the United States continues in order to avoid disputes and achieve a fair agreement given the presence of droughts. She confirmed that another meeting will be held to continue refining the proposal and expressed confidence that a solution beneficial to both countries will be reached.

UNESCO Recognition for Iztapalapa

The President welcomed the designation of “The Three Falls of Iztapalapa” as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and congratulated the organizers, Mayor Aleida Alavez, the National Institute of Anthropology and History) INAH, and Head of Mexico City Government Clara Brugada for this achievement for the city’s popular culture.

Sheinbaum: Elegance Lies in the Work of Indigenous Artisans

The President welcomed her inclusion among the 67 most elegant people of 2025, noting that her clothing is the work of Indigenous women and artisans. She said she receives huipiles and embroidered garments during her tours and works with seamstresses from San Pedro Mártir, Tlaxcala, and with Telma, who helps her choose designs. Sheinbaum stated that she does not use luxury brands and that the artisans buy the fabrics and create the dresses together.

Lie Detector: The Water Reform Does Not Affect Rights or Legitimate Practices

It is false that the Government of Mexico will control rainwater collection.

It is false that peasant farmers “will not be able to inherit or sell their lands along with water concessions.”

It is false that farmers are being denied access to water.

It is false that water transfers are prohibited or punished.

It is false that “crimes against national waters” criminalize growers and farmers.

It is false that the legislation centralizes control of water.