THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2025 19 de febrero, 202519 de febrero, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY I’m not afraid of Trump’s threats, I have the people behind me: SheinbaumDuring the morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum said that she is not afraid of Donald Trump’s threats, as she has the backing of the people. She affirmed that, if Mexico’s sovereignty were to be violated, the entire nation would defend its homeland. Advances in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic CorridorVice Admiral Juan Carlos Vera, director of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic Corridor, explained that the objective of this project is to implement a multimodal logistics platform to boost the region’s well-being and development. He explained that the construction of the Interoceanic Train, which will run from Huimanguillo, Tabasco, to the Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocas, is projected for the final quarter of 2026. He also reported that 10 development poles will be established along the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. Relationship between Mexico and the United StatesThe President highlighted the historic relationship between Mexico and the United States, noting that both countries are good neighbors and share a long common history. The President questioned the intention of the U.S. and Mexican media in circulating information about the alleged use of U.S. drones inside Mexico. She reaffirmed that her government will not retreat in the face of such reports, as it is based on principles such as not lying, not stealing, and not betraying. In addition, Sheinbaum explained that she has the support of the people on issues such as tariffs and U.S. government interventionist declarations. Principles of cooperation with the United StatesMinister of the Navy Admiral Raymundo Morales explained the inalienable principles that govern cooperation with the United States: – Shared responsibility – Mutual trust – Cooperation and non-subordination – Respect for sovereignty – Migration and border collaboration The President reported that detentions of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border have reached their lowest levels in recent history, with a record of 367. Time for WomenThe President noted that the arrival of a women as head of state is a historic and powerful moment. She affirmed that girls and young and adult women are enthused and happy for having the first woman president. “We all arrived,” she exclaimed. Sheinbaum criticizes Calderón’s statements on the drug warSheinbaum replied with irony to reports about the recent activity of former President Felipe Calderón, suggesting that “he should dedicate his time to being an ex-president.” She criticized Calderón for not regretting having declared war on drug trafficking and affirmed that his government was spurious. She also recalled that in 2006 files were presented showing that Hildebrando Zavala, Calderón’s brother-in-law, had contracts with PEMEX while he was Minister of Energy. Sheinbaum backs Morena President’s decision regarding membershipSheinbaum emphasized that Morena has an excellent President, in reference to Luisa María Alcalde, and that it is a strong party capable of solving any internal problem. She underlined that the debate is positive, as it demonstrates the absence of a single way of thinking within the movement Lie Detector testIn the Lie Detector test capsule, the following fake news were refuted: – It is not true that the Senate approved the intervention of US special forces to confront the cartels. – Donald Trump did not declare that Mexico is ruled by cartels. – Nissan will not be moving its production out of Mexico. – The government does not intend to establish a police state, monitor opposition politicians, and wiretap phones. – Morena and its allies do not seek to appropriate ISSSTE workers’ funds. – Oxford did not called the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) an example to avoid. – High school enrollment slots in the Mexico City metropolitan area will not be assigned by lottery. Navegación de entradas Anterior Dice Trump que Zelensky es un dictador sin elecciones