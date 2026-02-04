Skip to content
THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2026
febrero 4, 2026
|
Redaccion RGN Ingles
SUMMARY
Decent Housing for the People: Wellbeing Reaches Chiapas
In Chiapas, the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) delivered 96 homes out of a total of 280 planned in a Wellbeing neighborhood. The investment amounts to about 4.8 billion pesos (US$280 million), as part of the federal and state government’s commitment to guarantee the right to decent housing and reduce historic inequalities in the region.
Coordination Yes, Subordination No
President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico collaborates with the United States on security issues without forfeiting sovereignty. While Mexico reduces homicides and seizes drugs, the U.S. must stop arms trafficking and reduce consumption. Sheinbaum made it clear to Donald Trump: no foreign troops. Mexico is a free and sovereign nation.
Sheinbaum Debunks Trump: Drug Cartels Don’t Govern Mexico, the People Do
In response to Donald Trump’s past statements, the President was emphatic: it is not true that drug traffickers rule Mexico. She recalled that the White House itself pointed to García Luna, former president Enrique Calderón’s Minister of Security, currently imprisoned, as an example of the old corrupt regime. In Mexico, she affirmed, only one force is in power: the people.
Oil to Cuba: Legal and a National Priority
Oil sales to Cuba have been based on a single commercial contract since 2023, as is the case with such exports to other countries. Sales to Havana represent less than 1% of Pemex’s production and 0.1% of its sales. Furthermore, Cuba pays on time (US$496 million in 2025). The priority is refining in Mexico: oil is for Mexicans. Meanwhile, in the face of possible U.S. tariffs, diplomatic channels and humanitarian aid are being activated.
Sheinbaum on “Broad Democratic Front”: No Reform Yet and They’re Already Crying Crisis
The President mocked the Broad Front’s declaration, reminding the opposition that no electoral reform exists yet and that the National Electoral Institute’s (INE) autonomy won’t be affected. Sheinbaum presented an ironic rundown of the signers -Claudio X. González and Vicente Fox—to highlight the inconsistency, referred to the 2006 electoral fraud, and indicated that she’ll present the reform proposal to Congress in February. “They’ll be surprised,” she said.
Pemex has been Strengthened with the 4T: Less Debt, Refineries at Full Capacity, and Energy Sovereignty
With the 2025–2035 plan, Pemex reduced its debt by 20%, stabilized production, and guaranteed crude for refineries. Processing reaches 1.5 million barrels daily, with the Tula and Dos Bocas refineries at full operation. Sheinbaum explained that the neoliberal model has been abandoned and energy sovereignty is being consolidated.
