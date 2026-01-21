THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026

SUMMARY

Mega Pothole-Filling Program 2026: Historic Investment in Highways and Jobs

The Mexican Government will invest 50 billion pesos (US$2.87 billion) in the Mega Pothole-Filling program to repave federal highways. There will be a control center that will travel each week along the 43,000 km of the federal highway network to attend to potholes in less than 72 hours. The program includes repairs along 8,000 km of highways and involves creating more than 100,000 jobs.

Hercules Aircraft in Toluca: Bilateral Cooperation Without Violating the Law

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that she made the decision for a Mexican plane to transport those who will receive training, instead of one coming from the United States.

Sheinbaum clarified that no Senate approval is required since it does not involve foreign troops and that it is part of bilateral cooperation, in which Mexicans train in the United States and U.S. personnel train in Mexico.

Delivery of 37 Drug Lords to the US: Mexico’s Sovereign Decision

The President explained that the handing over of 37 prisoners linked to organized crime did not involve an agreement with Donald Trump, but rather a response to a request from the U.S. Department of Justice.

She emphasized that it was a sovereign decision, made within the framework of bilateral cooperation, based on national security, the defense of sovereignty, and Mexico’s well-being.

Electoral Reform: The Opposition Recycles Fear to Hide Its Past

Sheinbaum pointed out that the opposition resorts to repetitive and hypocritical rhetoric by labeling her administration as «authoritarian» or a «narco-government,» with the aim of diverting attention from former Security Minister García Luna, who is imprisoned in the US for ties to drug trafficking.

She added that those who today position themselves as defenders of democracy held public office in the past without clarifying their role in electoral frauds and other irregularities, thus displaying double standards.

Lie Detector: Disinformation on Alleged Government Abuses and Shortcomings

It is not true that cell phone line registration allows the Government to access users’ personal data.

It is not true that anyone can register a line in someone else’s name.

It is not true that the Federico Gómez Children’s Hospital lacks medical care or mistreats patients.

It is not true that the Tax Administration Service will freeze bank accounts en masse.

It is not true that the SAT monitors or fines taxpayers for participating in informal savings pools (tandas).

The 4T fights lies with information, transparency, and the truth.