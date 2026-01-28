THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2026

SUMMARY

Truth, justice, and reparation

Starting Monday, the Mexican government will begin implementing measures to provide reparations to the victims and families affected by the Interoceanic Train derailment. The Interoceanic Corridor accepted the recommendation of the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR), and alternative legal possibilities will be offered, with direct attention in the communities, without bureaucratic procedures, and with differentiated amounts of compensation.

Justice that repairs

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that justice is not only punishment; it is truth, investigation, and non-repetition. The FGR is investigating who was responsible for the train accident, while the government guarantees comprehensive reparations that go beyond financial compensation. The train line will resume operations only after all required certifications are met, including international certification.

Electoral reform with a popular mandate: presenting what the people demanded

The President said that the electoral reform will be presented with the core elements demanded by the public, as expressed in the forums that were organized. Sheinbaum clarified that even if some individuals or political parties disagree, that will not prevent the proposal from being presented.

She emphasized that no one should oppose the demands of the people, but a debate will take place in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

Credit and digital payments: coordination with the central bank and business leaders

The Mexican government held meetings with the Banco de México to move forward on more accessible credit for small and medium-sized businesses and greater digitization of payments, an agenda that will be strengthened throughout the year. There are already joint working groups with the Ministry of Finance.

Mexico exports more and strengthens its economy

By the end of 2025, Mexico reached a record level of exports. Although the automotive industry’s exports posted a slight decline, sectors such as electronics grew significantly. The President noted that the trade balance improved, as the country exports more than it imports, strengthening the national economy.