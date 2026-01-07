THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2026

SUMMARY

More high schools closer to home

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) presented the 2026 High School Program, which President Claudia Sheinbaum described as part of a revolution in upper secondary education.

By 2026, 4.5 billion pesos (US$250 million) will be invested in 6,092 public schools with the goal of creating 95,400 new spaces for students, reaching a total of 140,085 spaces in the first two years of the present administration. The program includes 20 new schools, 33 expansions, and the conversion of 35 middle schools.

A new Cyber High School model will be implemented, along with a curriculum update in areas such as clean energy, electromobility, robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, sustainable tourism, and the aerospace industry. In Michoacán, the plan includes 90 educational measures that will generate 30,000 additional spaces for student enrollment.

International law and national security

The President described as “unpatriotic” any justification for the arrest of Nicolás Maduro outside the framework of international law, regardless of one’s opinion of his government. Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico will not allow the US army to enter the country, reaffirming the principle that each nation must act within its own territory.

Electoral Reform Forums

The forums agreed on reducing public financing for political parties and the cost of elections, as well as reviewing proportional representation candidacies and the possible reduction in the number of legislators, although the method for doing so has not yet been defined. The reform is not ready, and there will be a meeting with the coordinators of the parties’ caucus leaders next Monday.

Sheinbaum calls for strengthening the UN

The President said that the UN must be strengthened as a true space for multilateral coordination, and warned that the law of the jungle or military or economic power cannot be imposed on the international stage.

Sheinbaum noted that the UN has been weakened and democratic legitimacy undermined due to bureaucracy, and therefore called for it to shake off its lethargy and regain its central role in dialogue and peacebuilding.

Foreign policy: oil and sovereignty

Sheinbaum clarified that Mexico is not sending more oil to Cuba than the normal volumes, and that the shipments correspond to contracts and humanitarian aid, as has also been the case in previous presidential administrations, including that of Peña Nieto.

Lie Detector: disinformation debunked

The Lie Detector section exposed a recent disinformation campaign:

– It is not true that the new ISSSTE Hospital in Chilpancingo suffered damage from the January 2 earthquake.

* It is not true that the annual IEPS excise tax update will cause a “gasolinazo”, a significant and unexpected rise in gasoline prices, in 2026.

* It is not true that Mexico had its worst loss of companies in 2024 and 2025.

* It is not true that there is a shortage of H3N2 influenza vaccines.

* It is not true that a judge elected in the 2025 Judicial Election acquitted kidnapper and serial killer Daniel Arizmendi.