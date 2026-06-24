THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 2026

SUMMARY

Energy sovereignty with clean energy

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a historic plan to strengthen the country’s energy sovereignty. The plan seeks to ensure that by 2030, about 70% of new electric power generation will be renewable and that 61% of electricity will be in the hands of the public sector.

With an investment of 739 billion pesos (US$41.98 billion), the plan will strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), reduce dependence on natural gas, and speed up the energy transition.

Michoacán advances in building housing for the people

Michoacán Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla reported on the delivery of the first of 498 homes in a new housing development. He also announced that more than 50,000 homes will be built in the state during the current presidential administration, as part of the national housing policy promoted by the Fourth Transformation.

The Mexican economy continues to advance

The President noted that inflation was 3.55% during the first half of June and that “the Mexican economy gained strength in April, growing above expectations. And it is the strongest April in many, many years.”

National sovereignty and respect for the law

The President clarified that there is no information confirming alleged links between the governor of Chihuahua and U.S. government agencies and recalled that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is investigating the entry of foreign agents who allegedly operated in Mexico without complying with the National Security Law.

“What is true is that the PAN has always sought a relationship of subordination to the United States,” Sheinbaum explained.

Mexican humanism, truth and Transformation

Sheinbaum condemned the spreading of fake news against former president López Obrador and stated that “honesty must be our banner, not lying to the people, and we must continue with the transformation program.”

In response to disinformation and hate campaigns, the President asserted that the people can distinguish “hatred from love, lies from truth, putrefaction from hope” and said that despite the attacks, “Andrés Manuel stayed in the hearts of the people and there he will remain.”

Lie detector

• False: that the Mexican Government is shutting down gas stations to hide an alleged shortage of gasoline and diesel.

• False: that hotel occupancy in Mexico is not reaching the expected levels with the World Cup.

• False: that patients at the Dr. Gustavo A. Rovirosa Pérez Regional High Specialty Hospital were abandoned due to lack of supplies.

• False: that food delivery has been suspended to patients at the Dr. Juan N. Navarro and Fray Bernardino Álvarez psychiatric hospitals.