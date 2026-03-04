THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2026

SUMMARY

Sheinbaum Presents «Decalogue for Democracy» and Sends Electoral Reform Bill to Congress

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she has sent the constitutional electoral reform bill to Congress. The reform seeks to ensure fairer elections, reduce costs, and strengthen democracy.

​Key measures include changes to proportional representation —with elimination of proportional representation seats in the Senate—, a 25% cut in financing provided to the National Electoral Institute (INE), state electoral bodies (OPLES), and political parties, strengthened monitoring between the INE and the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), regulation of AI-generated campaign content, overseas voting, district vote counts on election day, greater participatory democracy, and adoption of the principle of no-reelection.

Wellbeing Housing Advances in Colima

Governor Indira Vizcaíno led the ceremony in which homes were delivered in the state as part of the policy promoted by the President to guarantee decent housing for the people.

The state goal increased to 19,000 homes through the Infonavit government housing agency, within a potential of 32,540 “housing actions” (which include home improvements and expansions), plus regularization of 1,000 plots of land. The program includes a 11.4 billion peso (US$650 million) investment and will benefit 68,000 Colima residents.

Energy Products: Mechanisms to Protect Family Economies

Given the potential impact from the Middle East conflict on gas and oil prices, the President explained that the government has mechanisms to avoid price hikes affecting families and to maintain energy stability.

Progress in Fiscal Justice: Companies Begin Paying Debts

Sheinbaum reported that TV Azteca settled its tax debt a month ago, while Grupo Elektra -which also belongs to Grupo Salinas- made its first monthly payment of 32 billion pesos (US$1.82 billion).

Payments will be approximately 1.2 billion pesos (US$68.37 million) monthly for nearly 18 months. The President explained that the debt restructuring proceedings underway do not suspend the company’s fiscal obligations.

Government Launches Largest Highway Plan to Connect Country

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) reported that the highway program includes a 113.361 billion-peso (US$6,46 billion) investment and work along 2,485 km of highways nationwide. Banobras presented the government’s largest road infrastructure plan, modernizing and building over 1,450 km in 11 states with a more than 150 billion peso (US$8.55 billion) investment.

Lie Detector

It is not true that the Electoral Reform allows censoring social media or removing content.

It is not true that the Reform opens the door to illicit party financing.

It is not true that eliminating proportional representation seats is a move to eliminate the opposition.

It is not true that the Government intends to take control of electoral bodies.

It is not true that Mexico will not be hosting the 2026 World Cup.

It is not true that a hacker accessed millions of Tax Administration System records.

It is not true that 300,000 OXXO convenience stores were burned in the aftermath of the killing of drug kingpin “El Mencho”.