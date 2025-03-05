THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5, 2025

SUMMARY

Rescue Plan for Pasta de Conchos Miners

Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Marath Bolaños reported that, as part of the Pasta de Conchos Miners Rescue Plan, the remains of 13 miners have been recovered. In addition, as of May 2025, a supplement to 62 widow’s pensions will be granted to the families of the deceased miners.

Labor Rights in Digital Platforms

Bolaños noted that the labor reform in digital platforms is a worldwide first, as it protects the rights of workers without affecting the business model. The rights guaranteed include:

Access to social security and health-care.

Protection against unjustified dismissals.

Transparency in algorithmic decisions.

Freedom to organize in the workplace.

“The goal is to guarantee labor rights without modifying workers’ autonomy. Workers will continue to define their schedules and the company for which they work,” Bolaños explained.

Job Placement and National Employment Fair for Women 2025

Through the National Employment Service, more than 2.3 million people have been hired, of which 271,258 obtained employment through job fairs.

In the framework of International Women’s Day, the National Fair for Women 2025 will be organized, with the goal of:

Boosting women’s participation in the labor market.

Guaranteeing access to formal employment options.

Reconciling work and family life.

Reducing gender gaps and inequalities.

President’s Position

President Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that this is a defining moment for Mexico and reiterated that there will be no submission to the United States. She emphasized that the Mexican people are brave and resilient.

It was reported that, depending on the outcome of the phone call with Donald Trump on Thursday, March 6, a rapprochement with Canada and other countries will be sought.

She also explained that social programs are not at risk and that well-being programs will continue, regardless of the situation with U.S. tariffs.

International Relations

Sheinbaum noted that, in her call with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, he expressed his solidarity with Mexico in relation to the tariff dispute with the United States. The two heads of state also addressed issues of collaboration and cooperation.

Sheinbaum confirmed her participation in the Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians sponsored by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, to be held in Mexico City, where she will present a report on the progress of the country’s transformation and its impact on substantive equality.

Women and Transformation: Protagonists of Change

The President affirmed that “the country’s transformation does not only involve ensuring the rights of women. Women have to do be involved in everything”.

She criticized the hypocrisy of figures such as Vicente Fox, who claims to support women’s rights despite misogynistic comments such as when he called women “washing machines with legs”.

We call for the country’s transformation and in that transformation we women came to power; it would not have happened any other way. The revolution of consciences also came to the defense of women’s rights and the participation of women in public life.

Women should feel like they are presidents everywhere, Sheinbaum said.

Lie Detector Test

