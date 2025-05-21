THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MAY 21, 2025

SUMMARY

Support for Head of CDMX Government

During today’s morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated her support for Clara Brugada, head of the Mexico City Government. She affirmed that neither Brugada nor the capital’s government are alone, and emphasized that they are working together. Sheinbaum also called for not speculating on the recent developments related to Brugada’s administration.

Advances in railway infrastructure

General Gustavo Vallejo, commander of the “Felipe Ángeles” Military Engineers Group, presented a report on the advances in the railway projects currently under development:

– AIFA airport-Pachuca section: 57.56 km long, with 9 stations.

– Mexico City-Queretaro section: 226 km of double track, with 6 stations.

– Querétaro-Irapuato section: 107.92 km long.

– Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo section: 394 km of single track.

It was also reported that Army engineers are already working on the rail freight section of the Maya Train, with the aim of strengthening the project’s business model and boosting the transportation of goods in the southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Dialogue with the CNTE

The President emphasized that the dialogue with the National Teachers’ Coordinating Committee (CNTE) continues. She reported that a meeting was held yesterday with the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Public Education, and the Ministry of Finance. Sheinbaum pledged that there will be no repression, since “dialogue is what characterizes a government of transformation.” She reaffirmed that the government will always defend the right to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Mexico and Canada obtain preferential treatment in automotive tariffs

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard announced that Donald Trump’s administration issued new measures that grant preferential tariff rates to Mexico and Canada. Thanks to this decision, when entering the U.S. market, Mexican vehicles and auto parts will pay up to 50% less in tariffs compared to other countries.

Economy and foreign investment

President Sheinbaum rejected the idea that the Mexican economy is totally dependent on the United States. She explained that the country is strong and moving forward thanks to Plan Mexico, which boosts national production, public work projects, and wellbeing from below.

She highlighted the good performance of the peso, employment, and housing, as well as the increase in foreign direct investment, as signs of a deep-going economic change promoted by the Fourth Transformation.

Lie Detector

In the “Lie Detector” section, the following fake information was refuted:

– It is not true that the U.S. government has a list of Mexican politicians allegedly linked to drug trafficking.

– It is not true that the President is planning a reform to eliminate the autonomy of the Federal Attorney General’s Office and the state prosecutors’ offices.

– It is not true that there are differences between the Minister of Security and the Minister of National Defense.

– It is not true that Nissan is considering closing two production plants in Mexico.

– It is not true that the Ministry of Wellbeing has launched a program to distribute televisions.

– It is not true that Ximena Guzmán, personal secretary to the head of the Mexico City government, who was murdered yesterday, was caught transporting a suitcase with a million dollars and a bag of blue pills.