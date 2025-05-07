THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MAY 7, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress in Infrastructure

Minister of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Jesús Esteva reported on the progress of various work projects in the country. Among them, he highlighted the San Ignacio-Tayoltita highway, with 96.7% completed; the Puente de Oro, in Chiapas, with 79% completed; and the Nichupté Bridge, in Quintana Roo, with 78% completed.

In addition, it was reported that, as part of the Bachetón pothole reparation program, 44,000 kilometers of the Federal Toll-Free Highway Network were covered. In this effort, 288,300 potholes were repaired, covering a total surface area of 1,289,900 square meters.

Trade Relations and Diplomacy

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that the heads of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Julio Berdegué, have held meetings with their counterparts in the United States. Among the topics discussed are steel and aluminum tariffs, as well as issues related to food products such as tomatoes.

Security and Drug Trafficking

Sheinbaum noted the confiscation of a trust fund in the United States containing proceeds from the sale of three million pills and other drugs, such as methamphetamine. She also announced the arrest of 16 suspected members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Culture and Corridos

Regarding music that advocates violence, the President said that she is not in favor of banning corridos, but rather of promoting other musical genres. She pointed out that there is a strong social rejection of this type of music, although she clarified that the states are autonomous and some have decided to establish restrictions on their own.

USMCA and Economic Outlook

The President stressed that the trade agreement between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA) has been very beneficial for all three countries. Mexico is among the main buyers of U.S. products. She reiterated that the cancellation of the agreement is not contemplated, but there is a need to be prepared for any scenario.

Appointment in the Metro

Sheinbaum also commented on the appointment of Adrian Ruvalcaba as Director of the Mexico City Metro. She pointed out that he should be given the opportunity and recalled that Ruvalcaba decided to leave the PRI to support the Fourth Transformation movement.

Freedom of Expression

Regarding Paco Ignacio Taibo II’s comments on a possible nationalization of TV Azteca, the President affirmed that in Mexico there is freedom of expression and that the government does not intend to do this.

Sheinbaum responds to Zedillo: “There is no comparison”.

Sheinbaum responded to the request made by former president Ernesto Zedillo to audit certain public work projects, such as the Mayan Train and the Dos Bocas refinery. She rejected the proposal, stating that “it is not necessary nor can there be any comparison” with past experiences in this regard. She said that behind this proposal there is a desire to privatize such work projects.

“What is happening is that they do not like the return of public work projects in Mexico. They think that everything should be privately owned,” she explained. Sheinbaum also defended the Mayan Train as a project that promotes tourism and development in southeast Mexico.

Lie Detector Test

In this section several examples of fake news that have circulated recently were refuted:

* It is not true that it will not be possible to challenge irregularities in the 2025 judicial election.

* It is not true that the Mexican Government is contemplating the closing of 13 consulates in the United States.

* It is not true that the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) has closed offices in Mexico.

* It is not true that there was a confrontation between the National Guard and organized crime in the municipality of Elota, Sinaloa.

* It is not true that Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Walmart, and Google are leaving the United States to relocate to Mexico.

* It is not true that the budget for social programs of the Ministry of Wellbeing has been reduced due to an alleged government shortfall.