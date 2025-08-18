THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONRERENCE – MONDAY, AUGUST 18, 2025

SUMMARY

Environmental and cultural cooperation project

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted that the Gran Selva Maya Biocultural Corridor is a historic cooperation project between Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala, which protects 5.7 million hectares of rain forest and strengthens the cultural heritage of the Mayan peoples.

“Who’s Who” in Prices – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, reported that in relation to remittances, Finabien pays 7,598.77 pesos for a US$400 transfer.

He also noted that the national average price of regular gasoline is 23.56 pesos (US$1.26) per liter.

Pension/Stipend for women aged 60 to 64

The registration for the Women’s Wellbeing Pension/Stipend is rapidly advancing across the country. Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel announced that between August 1 and 30, women aged 63 and 64 may register, and the number of registrations has already surpassed one million.

Women registered as of August 17: 1,416,598

Registration goal: 3,226,573

Housing deficit and construction goals

Minister of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development Edna Vega reported that 5.8 million people obtained new housing or refurbished their homes between 2018 and 2024.

She added that the housing construction goal increased from 1 million to 1.8 million homes, with an investment of 1 trillion pesos (US$53.29 billion). Currently, more than 163,000 home loans have been approved by the Conavi and Infonavit housing agencies. For 2025, the goal is to build 395,000 homes, with efforts coordinated by Conavi, Infonavit, and FOVISSSTE.

Employment and housing sector optimism

It was reported that the decline in jobs registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has stopped and optimism has increased among the population to buy, build, or remodel homes.

Progress in land and housing

The head of the National Housing Commission, Rodrigo Chávez, reported that 303 lots (866 hectares) have been secured to build 112,824 homes.

The 2025 goal is to obtain 266 lots in 32 states, involving around 700 hectares of land on which 86,030 homes will be built. Credits have already been authorized and contracts signed.

Meanwhile, Rocío Mejía, director of Financiera para el Bienestar, explained that under the new rental housing schema, payments are made at Finabien branches, ensuring traceability and transparency in resource management.

Infonavit expands goals and guarantees decent housing

The President stressed that housing loans cannot exceed one-third of workers’ income, ensuring that they are sustainable and payable, unlike in the past. She noted the goal is to notarize property deeds for nearly one million homes, benefiting 3.6 million families with decent, well-located housing with access to public transportation.

Infonavit director Octavio Romero announced that the 2025–2030 housing goal increased by 140%, to reach a figure of 1.2 million homes. This year, 301,943 homes will be delivered to their new owners, and projects for 400,000 units across 240 sites are already underway. Each home will measure 60 m², with two bedrooms and full services, at an average cost of 600,000 pesos (US$31,975) lower than the prevailing market price.

He also reported that:

In December, 4,387 homes will be delivered in nine states.

For 2026, the projection is to deliver 250,000 homes to their new owners.

250,000 home improvement loans have been granted.

35,500 property deeds have been issued through the Free Mortgage Cancellation program.

Relationship with Congress

The President announced she will meet with legislative coordinators Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal to present the bills that will be sent to Congress on September 1.

Sheinbaum notes her 74% approval rating and responds to the media offensive against her administration.

The President expressed her appreciation of the public’s support as reflected in the El Heraldo opinion poll, which gave her a 74% approval rating, nearly one year into her administration.

She emphasized that despite the media offensive, the people’s support remains firm because “we have not betrayed and will not betray; our principles are solid.” She charged that media outlets such as Reforma ignore poverty reduction while publishing reports from gas station owners, and that a Spanish newspaper even fabricated a claim that Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, AMLO’s wife, is living in Spain, which was debunked.

The President underlined that popular support stems from the Fourth Transformation keeping its commitments and refusing to return to the past:

“The people’s support is because we have not betrayed. We will not betray, nor return to the past. Even though the media that does not want to acknowledge what is happening in Mexico, we have popular support.”

“The President has only one master she is beholding to: the people of Mexico”

Sheinbaum stressed that the Government’s only master is the people of Mexico, and explained that this citizen empowerment is the result of the Fourth Transformation and the country’s social awareness.