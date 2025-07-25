THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDFENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JULY 25, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico–U.S. Cooperation Advances in Plans to Clean Up the Tijuana River

Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Alicia Bárcena announced that Mexico has completed 5 of the 18 infrastructure projects under Minute 328 in coordination with the United States, including the San Antonio de los Buenos water treatment plant.

At the July 24 meeting, the following agreements were reached: To accelerate the implementation of U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission Minute No. 328, to divert treated water to the Mexican side of the border, to seek international funding, to enlarge the South Bay plant, and to evaluate expanding the San Antonio plant with U.S. support.

Bárcena emphasized this joint effort as a response to a historic environmental crisis affecting both countries.

Mexico to Head Environmental Meeting with Canada and the U.S.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that on Friday, July 25, Bárcena will lead a trilateral meeting with environmental authorities from Canada and the United States. Key topics for regional cooperation include:

Circular economy

Restoring land in mining zones

Governance and solid waste management

Protection of biodiversity and migratory species

CONAGUA: Efficient Water Treatment and Reuse

Efraín Morales, head of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), emphasized that the plan also aims to reuse treated water in urban areas in northern Mexico to cut costs and make better use of the resource.

The projects will be carried out over the next two years as part of a strategy to strengthen hydraulic infrastructure and reduce dependency on foreign treatment facilities.

«México Canta» Moves into Semifinals; Los Bukis Honored at the Morning Press Conference

Sheinbaum and Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel welcomed the recent tribute to Los Bukis, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They hailed the achievement as a source of national pride and recognition for the Mexican community in the United States.

In addition, it was announced that the México Canta singing contest has entered the semifinals. Regional eliminations will begin airing every Sunday starting August 17 on public media channels.

Mexico is Spelled with an “M” for Migrants: Special Lottery Draw Honors Them

The National Lottery presented a commemorative ticket for the Special Grand Draw on September 15, dedicated to Mexican migrants, following a presidential directive.

With over 424 million pesos (US$22.83 million) in prizes and 4 million tickets in circulation, the draw is designed as a tribute to Mexicans living abroad.

Sheinbaum Reiterates Call for Peace Between Israel and Palestine

Amid the renewed escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, the President called for peace in light of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Palestinian territories and attacks on journalists.

She reaffirmed Mexico’s long-standing position in favor of the peaceful coexistence of two states—Israel and Palestine. “Mexico puts all its words and actions toward building peace between these two states,” she said.

«Power Means Humility»: Sheinbaum Calls for Austerity in the 4T

The President reiterated that in the Fourth Transformation, power must be exercised with modesty and austerity, including in one’s personal life.

Responding to questions about the lifestyles of some officials, she stated that no crimes have been committed but that each individual is free to act in accordance with their own conceptions, and the public will ultimately judge all of them.

Sheinbaum: We Will Bring Peace to Sinaloa with Sovereignty and Without Subordination

President Sheinbaum affirmed that peace will return to Sinaloa, which has faced a year of violence due to internal conflicts within the Sinaloa Cartel following the capturing and extradition of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

She reiterated that cooperation with the United States must occur without subordination. “Cooperation and coordination without subordination or interference—that is and will always be our position,” she explained.

Sheinbaum: Freedom of Expression, Yes—But Not Misogyny

The President called for case-by-case review of complaints against journalists. She defended freedom of expression but stressed the need for clear boundaries:

“My personal opinion is that freedom of expression should exist, as long as it is not rooted in misogyny or machismo,” she stated.