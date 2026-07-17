THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDNTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2026

SUMMARY

Shared prosperity for Quintana Roo

Governor Mara Lezama reported that between 2022 and 2024 some 174,000 Quintana Roo residents were lifted out of poverty, while the state consolidated healthy finances, created more than 527,000 formal jobs, and maintains an unemployment rate of 2.6%. She also noted progress on strategic work projects such as hospitals, 53,000 Bienestar housing units under construction, and projects that promote development with social justice.

The security strategy is delivering results

Between September 2024 and June 2026, Quintana Roo reduced the daily average number of intentional homicides by 85%. President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that these advances are the result of coordination among government institutions. “Quintana Roo is one of the states that has posted the greatest decreases in intentional homicides and high-impact crimes,” she explained.

Mexico strengthens tourism with public beach access and protection

Mexico has received 42 million visitors so far this year and, despite the global reduction in airline flights, was the country with the smallest decline in arrivals by air. The President also presented Tulum Renace, a plan that guarantees free public access to beaches, free entry to Jaguar Park for domestic visitors, and a comprehensive program against sargassum to protect beaches and coral reefs and strengthen tourism.

Former Governor Ernesto Ruffo Appel arrested on alleged fuel smuggling

Sheinbaum reported that the arrest of former PAN governor of Baja California Ruffo Appel for fuel smuggling which resulted from an investigation initiated more than a year ago. She explained that Ruffo is a partner in one of the companies under investigation and noted that former president Felipe Calderón is now defending him, despite having publicly questioned him in 2017 over alleged acts of corruption.

The President also responded to a statement from the new political party Somos México (of which Ruffo is a council member), saying that the evidence presented by the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) must first be known before turning a judicial investigation into a political defense.

Mexico defends cooperation with politicizing security

Mexico will not participate in the summit convened by the United States on so-called “far-left political terrorism,” holding that “political issues do not need to become security issues unless there is a crime to pursue.”

Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico maintains international cooperation when there are legitimate security goals and indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Relations will report on steps taken with U.S. authorities to protect the rights of migrants.