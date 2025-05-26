WTF IS GOING ON IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN? — the popular anti-imperialist podcast returns

This Wednesday, May 28th at 4PM PST/5PM CDMX/7PM EST the popular anti-imperialist podcast WTF is Going on in Latin America & The Caribbean? returns with a special edition of the show, live from Mexico City with co-hosts Teri Mattson and Alina Duarte, joined by guest Marco Castillo, Executive Director of Global Exchange, discussing US-Mexico relations in the context of the Trump administration’s appointment of hawk, Ronald D. Johnson, as ambassador to the country, and upcoming renegotiations of the USMCA.

It will stream live on CODEPINK’s Youtube channel.

WTF is Going on in Latin America & The Caribbean has run since 2019, hosted by journalist and active Teri Mattson. Each weekly episode features a country and/or issue related to the affects of U.S. foreign, economic and/or military influence and intervention in the hemisphere of The Americas. Teri’s guests have included academics, policy-makers, journalists as well as activists recognized for their groundwork within local communities and movements.

Alina Duarte is a militant journalist, and popular educator with the National Institute of Political Education in Mexico. She is the co-host of Canal 11’s Sin Muros.

Teri Mattson is the host and founder of WTF is Going on in Latin America & The Caribbean?, and was previously CODEPINK’s Latin America Coordinator, as well as a founder and coordinator for The Campaign to End US and Canada Sanctions against Venezuela.

Marco Castillo is the Executive Director of Global Exchange. Born in the city of Puebla, Mexico, is a human rights activist, anthropologist and political analyst, specializing in social justice in the Mexico-US region. He has led the formation of several binational non-profit organizations, including the Institute for Social and Cultural Practice and Research, the Migrant Families Popular Assembly, and the Transnational Villages Network.