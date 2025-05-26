THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MAY 26, 2025

SUMMARY

Close to home and preventive healthcare, axis of local government

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the start of the House to House Healthcare program, implemented this past weekend in San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, and Jalisco. She stressed that her government works in the field and seeks to be close to the people. The President said that by the end of the year, concrete results will be seen in terms of healthcare prevention.

Who’s who in prices?

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) reported that currently 94.2% of gas stations in the country comply with the National Strategy to Promote Gasoline Price Stability.

The average price of regular gasoline on May 23 was 23.59 pesos (US$1.20) per liter.

Salary increase for teachers

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado recalled that on May 15 the President announced a salary increase for teachers, which will be 9 % retroactive to January and 10 % as of September. He explained that this increase is the second largest in at least the past 40 years.

Pension system for teachers

Delgado explained that there are currently two pension systems:

2020 Reform:

– Decrease in Pension Management Fund (Afores) commissions: 175 billion pesos (US$8.93 billion) that used to be Afores’ profits now remain in workers’ accounts.

– A worker who earned 16,000 pesos (US$816.36) a month and was going to retire with 4,320 pesos (US$220.42) per month, will now retire with 8,800 pesos (US$US$449).

Wellbeing Pension Fund (2024):

– Guarantees that those earning up to the average Mexican Social Security System (IMSS) base salary will retire with 100% of their latest paycheck, through a solidarity supplement.

– A worker earning 16,000 pesos (US$816.36) will retire with a pension 16,000 pesos per month.

School attendance nationwide

Delgado reported that during the week of May 19 to 23, more than 19 million children and young people -that is, 92.1% of the basic education student enrollment- attended classes in more than 182,000 schools.

Classes were suspended in 9.8 % of the schools. Around one million students have been affected by the demonstrations led by the National Teachers Coordinating Committee (CNTE), the radical wing of the teachers’ union, with Chiapas being the most affected state.

Dialogue with the CNTE

The President reiterated that the roundtables discussions and dialogue with the CNTE remain open. However, she pointed out that for the time being, the meetings will be held with the cabinet ministers and not directly with the President. She recalled that there was already an appointment scheduled for a dialogue session, but it was cancelled after the violent attacks on journalists and the blocking of roads leading to the airport.

Judicial Election

In view of the CNTE’s call to boycott the Judicial Election, the President questioned their motives. She asked them to explain what the relation is between demands such as the repeal of the 2007 ISSSTE reform and the Judicial Election. She pointed out that, in line with their arguments, it would seem that there are opposition groups linked to these demonstrations.

he people of Mexico approve of the Judicial Election

The President presented a survey published today, in which 70% of those polled feel the Judicial Election to be necessary and 86% are aware that it will be held. She called on citizens to locate their polling station and casi their vote this coming June 1.

Remittances

Sheinbaum stressed that Mexican legislators will continue to send letters to their counterparts in the United States to express their rejection of the 5% tax on remittances. She said that the Mexican Government will continue to explain the effects of this measure and added that the protests will be peaceful.

Security in Veracruz elections

The President confirmed that security will be reinforced in Veracruz in advance of the municipal elections to be held on June 1. Sheinbaum reported that she already held a roundtable meeting with Governor Rocio Nahle and it was agreed to maintain the dialogue and strengthen intelligence work and coordination between the security cabinet and the local authorities.

Statements made by the governor of Querétaro

Sheinbaum responded to the call made over the weekend by Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri, for citizens not to vote for Morena in 2027, when the governorship will be renewed. She felt that his statement “wasn’t very appropriate.”