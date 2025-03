Buen acuerdo con Trump, Asamblea en el Zócalo va: Sheinbaum

🇲🇽#Mexico, President Sheinbaum (Morena) approval rating poll:



⏫Approve: 85 % (+4)

⏸️Disapprove: 15 %



According to El Financiero, this is the highest approval for a President in Mexico in at least 30 years.



El Financiero, 24/02/25 pic.twitter.com/D9JlMqSpKN