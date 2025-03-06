THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, MARCH 6, 2025

SUMMARY

Relationship with the United States

President Claudia Sheinbaum read Donald Trump’s message, published after the conversation they held this morning. In the message, the U.S. President declared that no tariffs will be imposed on products included in the treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA), an agreement that will remain in force until April 2. Trump highlighted the good relationship between both countries and the willingness to continue working together in the border area.

Sheinbaum projected the Mexican Government’s response to Trump, stating that bilateral collaboration has yielded unprecedented results, within the framework of respect for national sovereignties. The commitment to work on migration and security issues was reaffirmed, including reducing the illegal entry of fentanyl into the United States and arms trafficking into Mexico. In addition, it was announced that on April 2, the United States will announce reciprocal tariffs for all countries.

Informational assembly in the Zocalo

The President announced that on Sunday, March 9, a festival will be held to explain the achievement that this agreement between the two presidents and the peoples of both countries represents. Sheinbaum pointed out that the celebration will be with the people and said that she feels empowered because of the population’s support. She said that her government has not and will not betray the people.

Results in the fight against fentanyl

The President reported that according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), thanks to the coordinated work of Mexican authorities, fentanyl seizures in the United States decreased 41.55% from January to February. In addition, between October and February, the decline was 70.75%.

During the call with Trump, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of ensuring a level playing field to continue cooperation with the United States. She stressed that Mexico was treated with respect and reiterated the commitment to continue collaborating within the framework of national sovereignty.

Sovereignty and self-sufficiency

Sheinbaum stressed the importance of strengthening Mexico’s sovereignty and self-sufficiency, pillars of “Plan Mexico”. She recalled that in 2026 the USMCA will be reviewed and reaffirmed that the priority will be trade with countries with which there are trade agreements in effect.

The President also stressed that the announcement of tariffs triggered a fall in the U.S. stock markets and that many U.S. businesspeople expressed their dissatisfaction with the imposition of these taxes.

Relationship with Trump

Sheinbaum described the agreement with the United States as a breakthrough, as it guarantees protection and employment for Mexicans. She also highlighted the good relationship that Trump had with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Energy self-sufficiency

It was reported that the Mexican Government seeks to achieve energy self-sufficiency and that the Dos Bocas refinery is already producing 100,000 barrels of oil per day.