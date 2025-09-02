CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM — STATE OF THE NATION/GOVERNMENT REPORT — SEPTEMBER 1, 2025

National Palace, September 1, 2025

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO:

Thank you very much.

Good morning, everyone.

With emotion, profound respect, and a commitment that arises from the history and struggles of our people, I appear before the nation to report on the first 11 months of our government, at the start of a new stage of the national Transformation.

I do so as a servant of the people, with the certainty that I will never forget the causes that have always moved us: to build a more just, democratic, free, and sovereign Mexico.

As the first woman president to render an account to the nation, I affirm, as I did on the very first day, I did not arrive alone—I arrived with all the women of Mexico.

This has sparked an extraordinary force in girls, young women, and adult women that moves consciences, opens roads, and breaks down barriers that for centuries seemed impossible to tear down.

We all arrived together.

Moreover, this is not the victory of one person alone, but the fruit of a collective will that for decades resisted, fought, and dreamed of a country based on justice. We come from a profoundly humanist, democratic, and popular movement that placed the people at the center of political life and made honesty the guiding principle of public life and service.

Today I come to render accounts not with empty words, but with results, reflected in the daily lives of millions of Mexicans.

We continue and we are moving forward, supported by the great achievements of President López Obrador, who not only separated political power from economic power but also, with a new project of social justice, lifted more than 13.5 million people out of poverty.

It is worth mentioning this as many times as is necessary: from 2018 to 2024, the population living in poverty declined from 41.9% to 29.5%, the lowest level in at least 40 years.

Inequality also decreased significantly. The Gini coefficient, a mechanism for measuring inequality, decreased from 0.426 to 0.391, placing Mexico as the second country with the lowest level of inequality in the Americas, after Canada.

The dark neoliberal night has been left behind. It was a model that held that the State should not intervene in development nor concern itself with redistributing wealth, but merely create a favorable business environment, trusting that investor profits would eventually benefit all of society.

The experience of those decades proved this idea to be completely wrong. Without an active State role aimed at ensuring social justice, the concentration of wealth only deepens inequality and leaves millions in poverty. Furthermore, in our country, corruption harmed the well-being of the people for far too many years.

The most important lesson of that economic model is that progress without justice is not sustainable—socially, economically, or politically—and is doomed to fail. Its fundamental mistake was ignoring that the accumulation of wealth without ensuring its fair distribution generates inequality and serious social conflicts.

Fortunately, we are consolidating a new economic model that guarantees macroeconomic stability but promotes Shared Prosperity with fair wages and social wellbeing programs, strengthens education, healthcare, and access to housing, promotes regional development with foreign and national public and private investment, while governing with honesty and Republican Austerity.

Mexican Humanism also consolidates sovereignty, democracy, and freedoms.

In Mexico, there is no repression, no use of State violence against the people; the greatest freedom of expression in history is exercised; censorship does not exist; all authorities are elected by the people; and the President walks without fear and close to the people throughout the country. That is why, let it be heard loudly and clearly: the Fourth Transformation not only continues—it deepens, it takes root in the people with more strength than ever. In other words, the Transformation advances.

In the last 12 months we experienced profound legislative transformations: 19 constitutional reforms and 40 new laws were approved, which repair part of the damage caused by the neoliberal period and strengthen social rights, sustainability, sovereignty, freedom, and democracy.

I want to highlight the most important advances in this regard:

The Judicial Reform, which in June 2025 enabled free elections for Supreme Court justices, magistrates, and judges. Welcome the new judicial system. It is an unprecedented and profoundly democratic development. The era of nepotism, corruption, and privilege ends, and a new era of legality and justice for all begins. A true rule of law.

The incorporation of the National Guard into the Ministry of Defense.

Reform of Constitutional Article 2 to recognize Indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples as subjects of public law.

Reforms to Constitutional Articles 25, 27, and 28 to reverse many of the 2013 reforms and restore Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) as companies belonging to the Mexican people.

Reforms to Article 28 to allow direct public internet services.

Reforms to Articles 4, 21, 41, 73, 116, 122, and 123 in favor of fundamental equality for women, the right to a life free of violence, and the elimination of the gender pay gap.

Modification of Article 28 to guarantee trains also operated by publicly run companies.

Reforms to Articles 4 and 27 to guarantee social wellbeing programs as constitutionally enshrined social rights.

Reforms to Article 123 to recognize the right to housing for all workers.

Reforms to Articles 3, 4, and 73 for animal protection and welfare.

Reforms to eliminate autonomous government agencies and create technical anti-monopoly and telecommunications bodies.

Strengthening intelligence and investigation for public security.

Incorporation of extortion as a serious crime in Article 19.

Ban on vapes.

Protection of native corn and prohibiting the planning of genetically modified corn.

Modification of Articles 19 and 40 on national sovereignty, clearly establishing in Article 40: “The people of Mexico, under no circumstance, will accept interventions, intrusions, or any other act from abroad that harms the integrity, independence, and sovereignty of the Nation, such as coups, interference in elections, or violation of Mexican territory—by land, water, sea, or airspace.”

Reforms to prevent nepotism or immediate re-election in successive elected positions in office.

Reduction of red tape to prevent corruption and strengthen national development.

In relation to secondary laws, I would like to highlight the reform of all electricity and oil industry laws to strengthen Pemex and the CFE as public, vertically and horizontally integrated companies serving the Nation and people of Mexico

The new Telecommunications Law that, among other achievements, recognizes audience rights and access to the internet;

The reform of the Infonavit Law that guarantees the right to housing;

The reforms strengthening the administration of justice and assistance to victims of forced disappearances.

I would like to deeply thank the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, and state congresses for their patriotic and consistent role in approving these historic reforms.

In these months, the entire world has faced complex situations in light of the new tariff reality established by the U.S. government. Within this framework, we have succeeded in building a relationship of mutual respect.

Mexico is the country with the lowest average tariff rates worldwide, and we continue working with the different Departments of State of our neighboring country. We are convinced that, within the framework of the Trade Agreement, we can achieve even better conditions.

In two days, we will receive a visit from the U.S. Secretary of State to agree on a framework for collaboration on security issues. We have made it clear that the basis of this understanding is shared responsibility, mutual trust, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and cooperation without subordination.

Since February, we have set up Comprehensive Service Centers for our migrant brothers and sisters who are unjustly deported from the United States. We provide them with the Paisano Debit Card, enrollment in the IMSS (Mexican Social Security Institute), access to housing, employment, transportation to their places of origin, as well as hot meals and temporary shelter.

Through this program that we call “Mexico embraces you”, we have assisted more than 86,000 compatriots.

In the United States, we have strengthened consular services, the Migrant Hotline, the hiring of lawyers, and the simplification of paperwork. We will continue working so that our migrant brothers and sisters always feel protected and accompanied by their government. They know we regard them as heroes and heroines of Mexico.

We are also strengthening bilateral cooperation and diversifying our exports. A few days ago, we signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Republic of Brazil; and this month we will receive the Prime Minister of Canada, the President of France, and we have formalized the updating of the Trade Agreement with the European Union.

Mexico is respected throughout the world. It is known that our people are noble, generous, and brave, and that we are experiencing a stellar moment in our history.

Even amid difficult circumstances, our economy is strong:

With an estimated annual growth of 1.2 percent, compared with the catastrophic forecasts by international financial organizations that claimed GDP would fall this year.

Foreign Direct Investment reached a record high in the first half of the year, registering more than US$36 billion.

The number of international visitors to Mexico grew by 13.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Our currency remains below 19 pesos per dollar.

Unemployment stands at 2.7 percent, one of the lowest levels in the world.

And annual inflation, in July, was 3.5 percent, the lowest since January 2021.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the private sector for once again signing the Economic Package Against Inflation and the High Cost of Living, as well as the voluntary agreement to prevent an increase in gasoline prices and the National Corn–Tortilla Agreement.

We increased the minimum wage in 2025 by 12 percent, which represents a record real increase of 135 percent since 2018. The increase in the minimum wage has been an act of justice counterposed to the absurd belief that raising it would cause inflation—when in reality that belief justified the concentration of wealth.

Through a legal reform, we guaranteed comprehensive social security to all app-based workers earning more than the minimum wage, and accident insurance for those earning less. In total, thanks to the reform, one million people benefited.

Federal Government revenues as of August 31 topped 5.95 trillion pesos (US$320 billion), 8.5 percent higher in real terms than in 2024, and above what was projected in the Revenue Law.

Public debt stood, as of the end of August, at 50 percent of GDP.

Investment and public spending are exercised with responsibility and honesty, under the principle of Republican Austerity.

The salaries of high-ranking officials were not increased, and we reduced the number of management level positions by 5 percent.

We transformed the Ministry of the Public Administration into the Anti-Corruption and Good Government Ministry, tasked with acting preventively and sanctioning anyone who commits acts of corruption, with no impunity.

At the beginning of this administration, we presented the Plan Mexico, aimed at producing more for domestic consumption, substituting imports, strengthening and diversifying foreign trade, and promoting national and foreign public and private investment within the framework of regional development—while guaranteeing wage increases and social wellbeing programs.

During the entire neoliberal period, it was claimed that “the best industrial policy is the one that doesn’t exist,” and with that, much of the country’s productive base was dismantled.

We hold a different view. The State should develop infrastructure, guarantee strategic sectors, and promote private investment that creates jobs with fair wages and is in accordance with the natural resources in the different regions of the country.

Among the strategies we promote through Plan Mexico are the Economic Development Hubs for Wellbeing, which provide investment incentives. To date, five of the initial 15 Poles are already functioning, along with eight in the Interoceanic Corridor, as well as 18 of the 100 new industrial parks we announced.

I would like to take this opportunity to respectfully call on our country’s businesspeople to decisively join Plan Mexico, with productive, innovative investment, and to advance toward a banking sector that offers better credit conditions. Mexico requires even more active, visionary entrepreneurs who are deeply committed to the nation’s future.

The food self-sufficiency strategy for beans, corn, rice, meat, and milk is advancing.

With Plan Mexico we agreed to reduce burdensome paperwork procedures. I would like to report that, to date, 1,343 paperwork procedures have been streamlined, which meant eliminating 763 red tape procedures and reducing requirements and response times.

For example, we created the National Civil Registry Platform, which allows birth or death certificates to be solicited and accessed from anywhere in the world.

The 72 red tape procedures that our fellow Mexicans had to complete in Consulates have been simplified.

Red tape to obtain passports, search for jobs, enroll in the Federal Taxpayer Registry, and the Tax Administration System (SAT) electronic signature have also been streamlined.

The gob.mx web site was launched to bring together all the information on paperwork procedures and services in one place. As a result, we went from receiving 4,000 to 1.6 million visits weekly.

We have reached agreements with more than half of the states to implement a single model for the simplification and digitization of Public Property Registry and Land Registry paperwork procedures.

In addition, today anyone can dial 079, a single phone number that operates 24/7 for information and assistance with paperwork procedures and many other issues.

We created Llave MX, in which 12 million Mexicans are already enrolled, to facilitate access to digital services.

The National Commission for Regulatory Improvement estimated that during the first half of 2025, the bureaucratic cost of Federal Government paperwork procedures and services was reduced by 31 percent, equivalent to nearly one trillion pesos (US$53.60 billion).

Our vision also entails promoting sovereign innovation that translates into development for all.

For this reason, we formed working teams of professors, researchers, and students from universities and public institutions of higher education —and I would like to take this opportunity to send greetings to their rectors— dedicated to the development of 10 strategic projects in the fields of innovation, national technology development, and humanistic studies. The following are the most important:

The Olinia electric mini-vehicle.

The “Kutzari” Semiconductor Design Workshop project.

The Ixtli observation satellites.

The Meta-Oceanic System for Climate Monitoring and Civil Protection.

And “Quetzal,” the design and production of a next-generation unmanned aerial vehicle.

Nearly 500 researchers are working on these research projects.

We have increased support for scientific research projects by 193 percent, scholarships abroad by 70 percent, and postdoctoral fellowships by 23 percent. In addition, we launched the Graduate Student Mobility Program, both on a national and international level.

The Fourth Transformation is not only an economic or political project; it is, above all, one of dignity. A project that recognizes there can be no true justice if we do not begin by settling the historic debt with the Indigenous peoples; that there can be no real democracy if the voices of those who have resisted for centuries are excluded; and that there can be no national identity without recognizing and giving its rightful place to the Indigenous face of Mexico, which is its essence and cultural greatness.

Therefore, in accordance with the constitutional reform recognizing Indigenous peoples, for the first time in history, 20,358 Indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities receive public funds directly. This year, the amount is over 12.37 billion pesos (US$660 million), administered in accordance with their forms of government and community organization.

In addition, we are providing continuity to 16 Justice Plans and have launched two new ones for the Amuzgo and P’urhépecha peoples. Within this framework, we signed five Presidential Decrees that restore, recognize, and grant property titles for nearly 10,000 hectares of land as traditional communal property for the Rarámuri, Odami, and Wixárika Indigenous communities, thereby recognizing their historic rights over the land they inhabit and preserve.

In 2025, we allocated 850 billion pesos (US$45.57 billion), 2.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product, to Wellbeing Programs, delivered directly, without intermediaries, through the Banco de Bienestar. These resources reach 32 million families as follows:

13 million people over the age of 65 receive a bimonthly pension/stipend of 6,200 pesos (US$332).

1,606,382 people with disabilities receive their bimonthly pension/stipend.

3,861,153 students receive the “Benito Juárez” Universal Stipend for upper secondary education.

3,196,000 families with children in primary school receive educational stipends.

398,269 students in public universities receive the “Youth Writing the Future” stipend.

63,252 basic education schools and 6,050 upper secondary education schools participated this year in “The School is Ours” program.

11,816 healthcare centers receive support from the “The Clinic is Ours” program. This year we incorporated it into the ISSSTE.

So far 151,419 young people, with the number expected to reach 250,000, are enrolled in the Build the Future program, and receive a monthly minimum wage.

The families of 243,000 children, between 0 and 4 years of age, receive financial support.

192,000 fishermen receive support from the Bienpesca program.

1,886,000 peasant farmers receive Production for Wellbeing and Free Fertilizers support.

34,000 small producers of corn, beans, cocoa, honey, and other products receive Guaranteed Prices for their products’ commercialization in the Wellbeing Stores. This year they also have the opportunity to process products to obtain higher income with the Wellbeing Chocolate and Coffee project.

415,000 planters of more than one million hectares of land receive 6,450 pesos (US$345) per month to make the “Sowing Life” project a reality.

3,000 dairy producers supply 6.5 million families with “Milk for Wellbeing.”

This year, we also launched three new Wellbeing Programs:

Women’s Wellbeing Pension/Stipend. 1,002,058 women aged 63 and 64 already receive the pension/stipend, and by year’s end, 2 million more will benefit.

“Rita Cetina” Universal Scholarship/Stipend. 5.6 million secondary school students receive this stipend. All students in public secondary schools have a scholarship/stipend.

“House by House Healthcare.” All senior citizens and people with disabilities receive medical care through 20,000 healthcare workers.

This is the most ambitious social assistance plan in Mexico’s history, founded on the principle of trust in the people and on the idea that social rights are the basis of wellbeing, under the guiding slogan of our movement: “For the good of all, the poor come first.”

With that same spirit, we have set out to strengthen public education. This year we created the National Baccalaureate, which integrates and harmonizes all Upper Secondary Education Systems. Nearly 32 Upper Secondary Education Systems are now part of the National Baccalaureate, linking them with basic education as well as with public institutions of higher education.

Our 15-year-old youth will have access to a creative, inclusive, scientific, and humanist educational space within the framework of the New Mexican School. Beginning this school year, they will receive a National Baccalaureate Certificate in either general or technical education, issued by the Ministry of Public Education; and when they graduate, they will also receive a certificate from a public institution of higher education. Teachers and students participated in its design.

In addition, this year we are opening 38,000 new spaces out of the 120,000 we plan to create during the administration’s six-year term for upper secondary education. We want all teenagers to have a nearby place to study.

Education is a right.

In 2025, the first upper secondary students in the Valley of Mexico did not take the COMIPEMS school placement exam.

Unlike in previous years, when teenagers were made to believe “that there were good and bad schools” and “that their test scores determined which one they could attend,” today they know that all public upper secondary schools are good and that they can decide which to attend based on where they reside.

With the exception of the National Polytechnic Institute and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), which have their own criteria, they can go to the school closest to their home or the one they wish to attend.

The new system has a highly symbolic name: “My Right, My Place.”

Young people must be cared for, protected, and granted access to rights so they can fully develop their creativity in freedom.

Our vision is that young people who wish to study at the university level have the right to do so free of charge. Their economic situation should not determine their access to higher education. That is why, in addition to increasing the budget of public institutions of higher education by 3.5 percent, we strengthened the “Benito Juárez” Universities of Wellbeing, which now serve 85,000 students in 202 campuses.

We also created the Rosario Castellanos National University, which this year will serve 77,000 young people. For this purpose, we opened new campuses in Comitán, Chiapas; and soon in Tijuana, Baja California; and nine projects are under construction in Tlaxcala, San Luis Potosí, and Naucalpan. We are bringing the Rosario Castellanos National University to all states of the Republic.

For basic education teachers we granted a 10 percent salary increase, an additional week of vacation, and reforms to the Professional Teachers’ Career System Unit that facilitate transfers based on seniority.

We gradually reduced the retirement age for those under the Tenth Transitory system and we are strengthening the solidarity pension system through the Wellbeing Pension Fund.

And starting this school year, we will issue a call for a national consultation on the Professional Teaching Career, school by school, where each teacher will make the decision together with the government.

We will always honor the work of Mexico’s teachers.

This year we invested in art schools and eliminated enrollment fees.

Through the “Mexico Sings” program, we have created bonds between young Mexicans in the United States and Mexico, while promoting Mexican music that does not glorify drug use or violence.

This year we also launched the “Live Healthy, Live Happy” campaign in elementary schools, along with the Strategy for Peace and Against Addictions, with national events in which more than one million young people have participated.

We inaugurated the Cineteca of the Fourth Section of Chapultepec Forest with a film series by and for Indigenous women.

And in December, the Fondo de Cultura Económica publishing house will launch “25 Books for 25”, a joint initiative with various Latin American countries to bring new generations closer to works by García Márquez, Mario Benedetti, Julio Cortázar, Juan Gelman, and Nona Fernández, among others.

Access to free and quality healthcare has been enshrined in Article 4 of the Constitution. To fully guarantee this right, we are strengthening IMSS, ISSSTE, and IMSS Bienestar, the main public healthcare systems.

Continuing the projects initiated by President López Obrador, we have inaugurated 15 hospitals and will open 16 more in the next four months — that is, 31 new hospitals by the end of 2025.

With the IMSS:

Ciudad Juárez.

Ensenada, Baja California.

San Alejandro, Puebla.

Zaragoza Hospital, Mexico City.

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.

Children’s Hospital in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche.

General Hospital in Navojoa, Sonora.

General Hospital in Guanajuato.

General Hospital in Tula, Hidalgo.

General Hospital in Sonora.

With the ISSSTE:

Regional Specialty Hospital in Tlajomulco, Jalisco.

Specialty Hospital in Torreón, Coahuila.

Palenque Hospital Clinic, Chiapas.

Regional Specialty Hospital in Acapulco, Guerrero.

General Hospital of Tampico, Tamaulipas.

With IMSS Bienestar:

In Baja California.

In Santa Rosalía, Mulegé, Baja California Sur.

Mental Health Hospital in Orizaba, Veracruz.

In Nautla, Veracruz.

In Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

Women and Children’s Hospital in Oaxaca.

Basic Community Hospital in Ixtlán de Juárez.

General Hospital in Atenco, State of Mexico.

Pediatric Cardiology and Oncology Towers, Puebla.

Vícam Hospital, Guaymas, Sonora.

General Hospital in Tuxtepec, Oaxaca.

Community Hospital in Maruata, Michoacán.

General Hospital in Actopan, Hidalgo.

Women’s Oncology Hospital (soon to open) in Gustavo A. Madero, Mexico City.

“Agustín O’Horán” Specialty Hospital, Yucatán.

Ciudad Madero General Hospital, Tamaulipas.

We are also opening 12 clinics and Family Medical Units, some of which have already been inaugurated this year:

Guadalupe, Zacatecas.

San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León.

Torreón, Coahuila.

Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

Pachuca, Hidalgo.

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

Nochixtlán, Oaxaca.

And with IMSS Bienestar:

Santiago Astata, Oaxaca.

San Pablo Villa de Mitla, Oaxaca.

Jerez, Zacatecas.

Guadalupe, Zacatecas.

Between 2025 and early 2026, we will begin construction of an additional 20 hospitals, with military engineers providing support for 10 of them.

With an investment of 1.5 billion pesos (US$80.40 million) this year, we are acquiring all the necessary equipment to put 300 operating rooms into operation in IMSS Bienestar and ISSSTE hospitals that, for various reasons, were not fully functioning.

We launched the program “Lab in Your Clinic”, which expands clinical analysis laboratories in IMSS Bienestar primary healthcare centers. This program guarantees better diagnostics and prevents hospital overcrowding. Patients also receive their results quickly and directly on their cell phones.

We began in the State of Mexico, where the number of healthcare centers in which samples are collected increased from 84 to 606. Today we are beginning this in Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Quintana Roo, and Baja California Sur. On September 15, it will begin in Colima, and by December 31 it will be operating in all states that are part of IMSS Bienestar.

The number of healthcare centers with sample-collection labs will grow from 553 nationwide in January to 3,387 by the end of this year — a 500% increase.

We also launched the “Health Routes” program for the distribution of medicines at the primary level, and this week it will expand to higher levels.

Despite all the false predictions, lies, and slanders, we work daily to ensure the supply of free medicines. Today, all healthcare centers and hospitals are above the 90% stock level. For this, the Ministry of Health has developed National Medical Care Protocols to standardize the medications required at the first, second, and third levels of care for each disease.

We are persistent and accurate. Access to healthcare is not a commodity or a privilege, it is a right of the Mexican people.

We set out to build 1.7 million Decent Housing for Wellbeing units during this administration, with highly accessible loans for families earning up to two times the minimum wage.

Of these, 400,000 will be for families without social security, 1.2 million for Infonavit beneficiaries, and 100,000 for FOVISSSTE beneficiaries. This will be coupled with 1.8 million loans and financial assistance earmarked for home improvement, along with one million property deeds. Infonavit will grant over 3 million additional loans during this administration’s term in office.

By the end of August, construction of 249,000 homes had begun, and by the end of 2025 there will be 390,000 — each 60 square meters, not the tiny boxes previously built.

So far, 236,000 home improvement subsidies and loans have been granted (expected to reach 350,000 by year’s end).

In addition, 189,000 families nationwide have received property deeds free of charge.

In the neoliberal past, corruption fueled unaffordable Infonavit and FOVISSSTE housing loans, which became a huge business marked by considerable corruption.

To break this cycle, we issued decrees and changes in the law allowing for loan reductions, write-offs, and settlements of unfair debts by families who had paid two or three times the value of their homes without seeing significant decreases in their loans.

With this, nearly 5 million families will be freed from this burden. To date, 1.5 million families have already benefited.

The Housing for Wellbeing program not only guarantees this right but also generates jobs nationwide. Yes, we are persistent and persevering: access to decent housing is a right of the Mexican people and part of the broader wellbeing system rooted in Mexican Humanism.

As the first woman president, my goal is to promote equality and the fair recognition and development of Mexican women. For this, we created the Ministry of Women, which is distributing 25 million Rights Booklets to ensure that everyone knows women’s rights: to live free of violence, to education, to healthcare, to property, to housing — and to be whatever we want to be.

The national support phone line 079, *1, is now in operation for women.

We have already set up 678 LIBRE Centers (of 2,500 planned, one in each municipality), and we have consolidated a Network of Volunteer Women Weavers of the Nation.

We reformed the law so that commemorative dates for heroines of the nation are recognized. Unbelievably, until 2025, no national day honored a Mexican heroine.

We also created the Women in History Museum, here in the National Palace.

With IMSS and Integral Family Development (DIF), we are advancing in the installation of 1,000 Child Education and Care Centers, a new public model for early childhood care covering the period from 40 days to 1,000 days after birth, as part of the National Care System.

For decades, we were led to believe that only private investment mattered — of course, it is important — but that “the State must retreat and leave development to the market.” That neoliberal dogma reduced government to a mere spectator.

For seven years we have affirmed the opposite: public investment is a driver of wellbeing and fair growth. Through infrastructure, schools, hospitals, roads, trains, water systems, and energy, the State promotes not only the economy but also human dignity.

Public investment does not replace but complements and strengthens private investment. Yet the State never abandons its central responsibility: to guarantee shared prosperity and sustainable development for all, without exclusion.

Within this framework, this year we completed work projects initiated during President López Obrador’s term in office. For example:

The Escárcega–Chetumal section of the Mayan Train.

Four Visitor Centers in Archaeological Sites.

All the Mayan Train hotels.

The Real del Monte–Huasca, Mitla–Tehuantepec, and Las Varas–Puerto Vallarta highways.

By December, the Nichupté Bridge in Cancún, Quintana Roo; the Rizo de Oro Bridge in Chiapas; the San Ignacio–Tayoltita highway on the Sinaloa–Durango border; and the Tijuana elevated viaduct will also be completed.

We also began the expansion and modernization of six strategic highway projects and continued three from the previous administration:

Cuautla–Tlapa.

Tamazunchale–Huejutla.

Bavispe–Nuevo Casas Grandes.

Toluca–Zihuatanejo.

Macuspana–Escárcega.

Tierra y Libertad Circuit, Morelos.

Salina Cruz–Zihuatanejo.

Guaymas–Chihuahua.

Tepic–Compostela

Eleven of 21 overpasses and bridges are already under construction to improve mobility in the main cities of Baja California Sur, Colima, Nayarit, Morelos, the State of Mexico, Veracruz, Tlaxcala, and Sinaloa. In addition, we are practically rebuilding 68 bridges in Guerrero that were damaged during Hurricane John.

As part of the Lázaro Cárdenas del Río Plan, we are rehabilitating and expanding 820 kilometers of roads in the Mixtec, Amuzgo, Nahua, and Tlapanec regions of the mountains of Oaxaca and Guerrero. By the same token, we are providing funding for 500 kilometers of rural roads within the framework of the Justice Plans for Indigenous peoples and communities in 11 states of the country.

We are providing maintenance for 30,476 kilometers of federal highways, for which we acquired 20 paving trains.

We are also promoting, under mixed investment schemas, seven strategic road projects: Córdoba–Orizaba, Laredo International Bridge, Nueva Italia–Lázaro Cárdenas, Ensenada–Tijuana, Las Varas–San Blas, Tepic–Compostela, and the Gulf of Mexico Corridor in Tamaulipas, as well as the completion of the Tepic and Puerto Escondido airports.

In addition, eight highway projects with private investment are underway, along with expansion work projects at 36 concessioned airports. The comprehensive remodeling of Mexico City’s “Benito Juárez” International Airport has begun, under the responsibility of the Navy.

The investment committed to these work projects amounts to 121.54 billion pesos (US$6.52 billion).

When there is no corruption, resources go farther.

We are making progress on railway projects. Yes, the Fourth Transformation is bringing back trains. This year we began construction of the Maya Cargo Train, with its branch to Puerto Progreso, under the responsibility of military engineers.

We are also advancing with the Interoceanic Train, in the Oaxaca–Chiapas and Roberto Ayala–Paraíso, Tabasco sections, under the responsibility of the Navy’s engineers.

In addition, we are completing the Nogales bypass in Sonora and the Insurgente Train from Santa Fe to Observatorio.

In December, the Lechería–“Felipe Ángeles” International Airport section will be completed.

And we have already begun construction of the Mexico City–Pachuca and Mexico City–Querétaro lines, both under the responsibility of the “Felipe Ángeles” Engineering Corps.

We also put the Saltillo–Nuevo Laredo and Querétaro–Irapuato sections up for bidding, with work beginning this September. The investment in trains for 2025 amounts to 180 billion pesos (US$9.65 billion).

In early October 2024, we signed a National Agreement for the Human Right to Water and Sustainability. This voluntary commitment, along with the reordering of concessions, has allowed us to de-privatize and recover 4 billion cubic meters of water for the nation—equivalent to four times the annual supply of Mexico City.

For the first time in history, we are developing an ambitious irrigation modernization program in 18 districts located in Guanajuato, Chihuahua, Baja California, Hidalgo, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Durango, Tamaulipas, Morelos, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Sonora, and soon in Zacatecas.

We also began construction of 20 strategic drinking water and sanitation projects, including:

Ciudad Victoria II Aqueduct.

Zacualpan II, in Colima.

Solís–León, in Guanajuato.

El Novillo Dam, in Baja California Sur.

Tunal II Dam, in Durango.

Milpillas Dam, in Zacatecas.

Paso Ancho Dam, in Oaxaca.

Comprehensive Water and Sanitation Program for Acapulco.

Water for Campeche.

Dam system in Sonora.

Rosarito Desalination Plant, in Baja California.

La Cangrejera–Coatzacoalcos, in Veracruz.

Las Escobas, in San Luis Potosí.

Distribution networks complementing the “Healthy Water for La Laguna” project

Comprehensive project for the Mexico City Metropolitan Area.

Eastern State of Mexico Zone.

Flood protection work projects in Tabasco.

Cleaning up the Tula, Lerma–Santiago, and Atoyac rivers.

This year’s investment, including work projects carried out in coordination with states and municipalities, amounts to 58 billion pesos (US$3.11 billion).

We are giving priority attention to 10 municipalities in the State of Mexico, the country’s most impoverished urban area. To date, drinking water and cleanup projects have begun.

The “Acapulco Transforms With You” plan is moving forward with an integral recovery of the port, including water treatment and recycling plants, beach and coastal maintenance, “Walk Free, Walk Safe” paths, and the recent inauguration of the Marinabús.

We set out to make Mexico a port power. To this end, during this administration we are investing in 12 projects:

Expansion and improvement of the ports of Guaymas, Manzanillo, Lázaro Cárdenas, and Acapulco.

The Interoceanic Corridor ports: Salina Cruz, Puerto Chiapas, Coatzacoalcos, and Dos Bocas.

In the Gulf of Mexico: expansion of Progreso, Seybaplaya, Veracruz, Altamira, and Matamoros.

This year’s investment is 18 billion pesos (US$960 million), complemented by 5.6 billion pesos (US$300 million) of private investment.

We estimate that, over the course of the administration’s term in office, these port projects will represent 142 billion pesos (US$7.61 billion) in public investment and 264 billion pesos (US$14.15 billion in private investment.)

The hallmark of the Fourth Transformation is the recovery of energy sovereignty and rescuing Pemex and the CFE as companies belonging to the nation; after 36 years of dismantling and indebtedness, that era is coming to an end.

Pemex recently presented its Strategic Plan 2025–2035, guaranteeing its economic, environmental, and social viability. This year, production will reach 1.8 million barrels per day through Pemex, with 8 percent through private contracts signed prior to 2018.

The Strategic Plan, together with financial instruments developed by the Ministry of Finance, Banobras, and Nafinsa, has allowed us to meet debt maturities, supplier debts, and guarantee an investment of 250 billion pesos (US$13.40 billion) for this year.

For those who told us “not to invest in refineries,” I would like to inform you that thanks to the purchase of the Deer Park refinery in Texas, the construction of the Olmeca Refinery—now operating at 100 percent capacity—and the Tula Coking Plant, already in operation, Pemex now produces about 1.2 million barrels per day of hydrocarbons—nearly three times more than in 2018.

Fertilizer production, recovered during the previous administration, increased by 17 percent compared to 2024.

We restarted operations in petrochemical plants, which by the end of 2025, in Morelos, Cangrejera, and Cosoleacaque, will be producing: 44,000 tons of ethylene oxide, 43,000 tons of polyethylene, 75,000 tons of xylenes and ammonia, and 970,000 tons of ammonia. Pemex petrochemicals are back. Through mixed investment, the Escolín Plant is being recovered to produce more urea.

We set out to expand Mexico’s electricity generation capacity from 54,823 to 77,000 megawatts during this administration with 40 new plants. By the end of 2025, four new power plants inherited from President López Obrador’s term in office will be in operation with 2,000 additional megawatts, and next year with another 350 megawatts, with bidding already underway for new projects.

Private electric power generation currently has an installed capacity of 29,344 megawatts and this will expand by at least an additional 6,000 megawatts.

We are also increasing the National Electric System’s transmission capacity with 16 projects this year.

The total investment of the CFE in 2025 is 90 billion pesos (US$4.82 billion).

Again: when there is no corruption, as in the governments of the Transformation, resources go further.

We will fulfill the Emission Reduction Commitment for 2030, with 35 percent renewable generation. To guarantee energy justice, the CFE is electrifying indigenous communities in the Sierra de Durango and promoting, together with the Ministry of Wellbeing, the Efficient Wood-Burning Stove program for households in the Purépecha indigenous communities of Michoacán.

In 2024, we presented the strengthening of the Security and Justice Strategy. It includes four pillars: addressing root causes, consolidating the National Guard, strengthening investigative capacities, and coordination among all government bodies.

We meet every day with the Security Cabinet at 6:00 a.m. to evaluate and strengthen the strategy.

Let there be no doubts: the Peacebuilding Policy is decided in Mexico on a sovereign basis; no one influences it, only our honesty, conviction, and the certainty that we humanists know how to govern with perseverance, strategy, and results come into play.

In 11 months we have reduced intentional homicides by 25 percent; that is, in July, there were 22 fewer homicides per day compared to September 2024.

The reductions achieved in some states are very significant. For example: 75 percent in Zacatecas, 60 percent in Guanajuato, 45 percent in the State of Mexico, 70 percent in Nuevo León, 36 percent in Baja California, 48 percent in Tabasco, and 33 percent in Colima.

The national decrease in high-impact crimes in 11 months is 20 percent, but in violent vehicle theft it is 31 percent, and in femicides the reduction is 34 percent.

A few months ago—we’re almost at the end—we launched the National Anti-Extortion Strategy and presented a constitutional reform so that this crime is prosecuted ex officio nationwide, and victims can file anonymous complaints.

By embracing young people and guaranteeing them access to their rights and happiness, while ensuring zero impunity, progress will be even greater. I am certain that the new Judiciary will greatly contribute to this process.

I sincerely want to thank, from my heart, General Minister Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, and Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, for their professionalism, loyalty, and patriotism. Also, Minister Rosa Icela, Minister Omar García Harfuch, and their entire teams, for their unconditional dedication to achieving these results; I would also like to thank Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero.

It has been 11 months of hard work, and I also want to thank my entire Cabinet: Edgar Amador, Marcelo Ebrard, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Luz Elena González, Julio Berdegué, Ariadna Montiel, David Kershenobich, Mario Delgado, Rosaura Ruiz, Jesús Esteva, Pepe Merino, Citlalli Hernández, Edna Vega, Marath Bolaños, Ernestina Godoy, Raquel Buenrostro, Alicia Bárcena, Claudia Curiel, and Josefina Rodríguez. I also thank Zoé, Martí, Octavio, Víctor, Emilia, Jesús, Lázaro Cárdenas, Carlos Augusto, Luisa, and all of those who are part of the Government of Mexico.

I would like to thank the governors for their support.

Friends:

We are doing well, and we will do even better. I repeat: we are doing well, and we will do even better.

For our people, for our country, it is worth giving every hour, every minute, and every second of our days.

We came to continue transforming the nation, for peace and the well-being of the people.

Rest assured, I will not betray. With the strength of Mexico, of our people, I will walk tirelessly, with integrity, with courage, and I will always honor the trust placed in me.

Mexico is a great country, with a wonderful people. And today, as the Month of the Homeland begins, when we proudly commemorate our independence, we say with strength and joy: we are a free, independent, and sovereign country, with hardworking and extraordinary people. We are a cultural powerhouse, and we are always and forever servants of the people and of the nation.

Long live the greatness of Mexico!

Long live Mexico!

