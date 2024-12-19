Has Canada Ignored Mexico As An Ally?

Canada-Mexico relations hit a rough patch earlier this year following the Canadian ambassador’s criticism of Mexico’s judicial reforms. Hopes for a rapprochement were raised following the election of Mexico’s first female president Claudia Sheinbaum. Those hopes were dashed, however, when Donald Trump announced his intention to impose a 25% tariff on all products coming from Mexico and Canada, leading to strong reactions in both countries. Will Trump’s threat strain 85 years of Canadian-Mexican relations? Host Steve Paikin asks:

In Mexico City: José Luis Granados Ceja, Journalist and co-host of the Soberanía Mexican Politics podcast; Solange Márquez Espinoza, Geopolitical analyst and co-author of “Mexico & Canada: Two Nations in a North American Partnership” Laura MacDonald, the Chancellor’s Professor of Political Science at Carleton University