Mexican Organizations in the U.S. Call for Peaceful Protest with “NO VIOLENCE!”

By Pamela Cruz

Various organizations from the Mexican community in the United States have called for peaceful demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies, urging people to avoid provocations and emphasizing: NO VIOLENCE!

This comes after a weekend of disturbances in Los Angeles, California, in response to Trump’s anti-immigration policies, which led to mass arrests and the deployment of military forces in the area.

The organization Fuerza Migrante, a nonpartisan binational (Mexico–United States) movement established by Mexicans living abroad, urged people not to succumb to provocations, to avoid violence, and to refrain from using the Mexican flag during these protests, as it distorts the message of peace and hard work, and can be used against the community.

“What we do here speaks for all of us. Every action counts. Every image multiplies. The way we behave impacts millions. Don’t succumb to provocations. There are those who want us to act out to justify attacks, harsher laws, and hate speech against the undocumented immigrant community. We deeply love our roots, but we live in the United States. Using the Mexican flag at protests can send the wrong message and be used against us,” Fuerza Migrante wrote on its social media accounts.

It added that currently, “the future of many depends on the actions of a few. Only participate in peaceful demonstrations. Assaulting the police, disturbing the peace, or getting involved in riots can result in arrest and deportation. Protesting respectfully is also a way to protect your loved ones.”

Fuerza Migrante also urged people to avoid crowds where there might be tension or the possibility of confrontation. “Your mere presence could be criminalized. Avoid vandalism, blocking traffic, or disorders. Each of these actions feeds the arguments of those who want us out of the country. Our voice is legitimate, strong, and necessary—especially when expressed with dignity, strategic understanding, and respect. We take care of each other. Let no one use us to justify further repression,” the organization explained.

Various Mexican Organizations in the U.S. have called for peaceful demonstrations against President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo condemned the immigration raids carried out in Los Angeles, but also the violent acts that followed the arrests.

At the start of her morning press conference, the Mexican President read a statement in which she reiterated: “We condemn violence, no matter where it comes from.”

The full statement from President Claudia Sheinbaum follows:

1.- Mexicans living in the United States are hard-working, honest men and women. The vast majority of Mexicans living in that country have work permits or are U.S. citizens, while the percentage of those without documents have been living in the United States for many years. The vast majority have been living there for more than five years.

They contribute to the economies of both the United States and Mexico. The United States needs them for its economy.

2.- We must always be grateful to the City of Los Angeles, which has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Mexicans over the years.

It has been generous, and we Mexicans have been generous to this city.

3.- The Government of Mexico reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection and defense of the human rights of Mexicans abroad, regardless of their immigration status.

In this regard, we respectfully but firmly call on the U.S. authorities to ensure that all immigration procedures are carried out in accordance with due process, within a framework of respect for human dignity and the rule of law.

4.- We do not agree with violent actions as a form of protest. The burning of patrol cars seems more like an act of provocation than of resistance. Let us be clear: we condemn violence wherever it comes from.

We call on the Mexican community to act peacefully and not to succumb to provocations.

5.- The Government of Mexico will continue to use all available diplomatic and legal channels to express its disagreement with practices that criminalize migration and jeopardize the safety and well-being of our communities in the United States.

Through our consular network, Mexico has immediately activated all consular assistance and protection mechanisms to ensure that our detained compatriots receive adequate legal advice and fair treatment.

Our consulates have intensified their efforts to inform the Mexican community about its rights and the actions it can take if it is subject to an immigration operation.

Immigration must be addressed from a comprehensive, humane perspective and with regional co-responsibility. Mexico reiterates its willingness to continue collaborating with the U.S. government in the search for solutions that prioritize respect for human rights, legality, and shared development.

fuente: https://mexicanpressagency.org/newsroom-posts/various-mexican-organizations/