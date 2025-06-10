THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JUNE 10, 2025

SUMMARY

Public Safety: Progress and Reductions in Violence

Marcela Figueroa, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Safety System, reported:

• From September 2024 to May 2025, the monthly average number of intentional homicides decreased by 25.8%, a reduction of 22 homicides per day. May 2025 is the month of May with the lowest average number of intentional homicides since 2016.

• Between 2018 and 2025, the annual daily average of intentional homicides decreased by 29.1%.

• The incidence of high-impact crimes decreased 18.7% between October 2024 and May 2025.

Addressing the Causes: Results in the First Six Months

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez presented a report on the progress made in the area of “addressing the causes” of crime, a key part of the National Security Strategy:

• 204 Peace Fairs have been organized.

• Multiple safe paths have been established to improve mobility and security in communities.

• The “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” Program

Regarding the results of the national voluntary disarmament program:

• Handguns collected: 1,101

• Rifles collected: 429

Federal Operations and Security Results

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch presented the results of the National Security Strategy for the period from October 2024 to June 2025:

• 12,045 firearms seized

• 23,417 suspects arrested

• 172.6 tons of drugs impounded

Migration: Addressing the Causes and Repatriation Programs

President Claudia Sheinbaum said that it is only possible to reduce migration by addressing its causes. She emphasized that the decrease in Mexican migration to the United States in recent years is due to a better quality of life in the country: more jobs, greater opportunities, wellbeing programs, and an increase in the minimum wage.

She also indicated that around 20,000 Mexican nations have returned to the country through the “Mexico Embraces You” program. She reiterated that any Mexican who wishes to return will be welcomed with open arms and supported by the integration program.

Call for Nonviolence in Demonstrations

Sheinbaum called for the avoiding violence in demonstrations in the United States. She explained that, on social media, some compatriots pointed out that unknown individuals carried out the violent acts, with which they disagree.

International Relations and Official Visit

The President confirmed that on Wednesday, June 11, she will receive U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. She said they will discuss issues of migration, security, and trade.

On the OAS and Non-Intervention

Sheinbaum emphasized that non-intervention is clearly established in the Organization of American States (OAS) bylaws. She clarified that OAS representatives can come as election observers, but that it is not their place to advise countries on how to elect their judiciary. She asked: “Where do they draw these conclusions from, if the new judiciary has not yet taken office to be able to evaluate its performance?»

Digital Inclusion and Telecommunications

President Sheinbaum reported that the Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law opens up the possibility for the Federal Electricity Commission to participate in the mobile phone market for end users. The main goal is to provide service in the most remote areas of the country, where there is currently no access to the internet or cell phone service.

Commemoration of the Halconazo

The president recalled that June 10 marks another anniversary of the Halconazo, when state- mobilized thugs attacked a student demonstration in 1971. She explained that it was an action taken by the government at that time, carried out by a group called Los Halcones, which attacked students. She added that the case file related to this event remains open.

Department of Communications and Information – Morena National Executive Committee