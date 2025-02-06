MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

No. 212 – February 5, 2025

Contents: Mega Project with Micro Inputs – By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: How the Tren Maya Route was Decided — Interview with Étienne von Beltrab. Born and raised in Mexico, Von Beltrab is a professor of political ecology at the University of London. For the last four years, he has led a team of master’s degree students in conducting an intensive assessment of the Mayan Train project.

Reflections: Presidenta, You Do Not Stand Alone! — By Mexico City based freelance writer and photojournalist José Luis Granados Ceja

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/212