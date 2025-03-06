MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 216 — MARCH 5, 2025

Contents: Adam and Eve? No, Adam vs. Eve! – By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Contested Terrain: Women’s Bodies — Interview with Professor Elizabeth O’Brien, author and expert on the history of the relationship between politics and women’s reproductive health, particularly in Latin America.

Reflections: Fernanda Canales: Social Housing Reimagined — By activist Vicky Hamlin

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/216