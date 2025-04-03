MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 219 — APRIL 2, 2025

Contents: Walk with the Poor: «Death has no Dominion» — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: Entering the Kingdom of God, on Earth — Interview with Father Alejandro Solalinde, internationally renowned defender of immigrant rights
Reflections: Come Back to Your Homeland! — By independent writer and photojournalist José Luis Granados Ceja leader.
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.