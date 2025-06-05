MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 228 — JUNE 4, 2025

Contents: Justice Served: “Throw the Bums Out!” — By Meizhu Lui for the editorial team

Voices: Judging the Judges: A New Democracy — Interview with Alejandro Robles, longtime activist and Secretary of the Mexicans Abroad Department of the Morena National Executive Committee

Reflections: Cut and Run Garments — Jeffery Hermanson interviews Andrew Ekrod on the history of free trade and the maquiladoras

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/228