THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JUNE 5, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JUNE 5, 2025 5 de junio, 20255 de junio, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY World Environment Day: Fighting Plastic PollutionMinister of Environment and Natural Resources Alicia Bárcena reminded everyone that June 5 is World Environment Day. This year, the celebration is dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics. Bárcena reported that in Mexico approximately 15,000 tons of plastic are generated every day, 80% of which ends up on the country’s coasts and beaches. National Beach and Coastline Cleanup StrategyThe National Beach and Coastline Cleanup Strategy was presented, with the goal of eliminating plastic waste from 100% of beaches by 2030. Among the planned actions are: • Intervention on 63 beaches in 17 coastal states.• Participation of 2,528 Ministry of the Navy personnel.• Collaboration of 6,915 volunteers.• Use of 271 vehicles.• Use of 1,069 ZAPA units• Promotion of sports activities to raise awareness among children about the importance of keeping beaches clean. In addition, Bárcena pointed out that Mexico is actively participating in international campaigns against single-use plastics. In this regard, during Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration, PET, soft drink, and plastic producers will be asked to assume their extended responsibility, which will contribute to reducing plastic pollution in the country. National Strategy against SargassumPresident Sheinbaum explained that the strategy to combat sargassum on Mexican beaches is based on three pillars: • Promoting research into the causes of sargassum reaching Mexican beaches.• Recovering sargassum from the ocean to put it to good use.• Improving collection policies to ensure clean beaches. Bárcena also reported that a sargassum treatment plant will be installed in Quintana Roo, with the aim of collecting and treating seaweed and generating biogas from this material. Position on Violence and the June 4 IncidentsSheinbaum spoke out against any form of violence. In relation to the events that took place on June 4 in the vicinity of the Ministry of the Interior, where violent incidents were reported during a teachers’ demonstration, the President called on teachers to distance themselves from provocations and violent actions. ABC Daycare Center and Commitment to ChildrenSheinbaum recalled the ABC Daycare tragedy, which occurred 16 years ago, and expressed her solidarity with the victims and their families. She noted that these families have collaborated in the validation of the design of the new educational and childcare centers. The President reiterated that her administration is not in favor of privatizing Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) services and emphasized that work is being done to restore its capacity as a public institution, with the aim of providing early childhood care and education. Reform of the Telecommunications and Broadcasting LawThe President reported on the changes made to the Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law in response to requests from various groups. Among the reforms are: • Specific support for community radio stations.• Inclusion of a citizen body in the allocation of concessions.• Reaffirmation of the right of hearings prior to approving legislation. Government Demands that Grupo México Fulfill Its Responsibilities Involving Sonora River PollutionSheinbaum reported that the federal government is working with communities, the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), the state government, and specialists to monitor and resolve the pollution caused by Grupo México in the Sonora River. It was reiterated that the company must fully assume its responsibility and that, given the water shortage in the state, there are not many alternatives, making it an urgent necessity that environmental justice be ensured. Sheinbaum Criticizes Abarca’s Acquittal: “It’s Another Case of Impunity”The President regretted that José Luis Abarca, implicated in the case of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa studebnts, was acquitted without a clear explanation from the court, even though, she said, the investigation indicates the allegations are well-grounded. Although Abarca will remain in prison for other crimes, Sheinbaum described the ruling as another example of impunity and reiterated her disagreement with judicial rulings that lack justification. Navegación de entradas Anterior Suprema Corte: Adiós a Norma Piña ¿Quién es Hugo Aguilar?