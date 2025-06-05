SOBERANÍA 61: POETIC JUSTICE — MEXICO HOLDS UNPRECEDENTED JUDICIAL ELECTIONS

¡Tómala! On Sunday, June 1st, Mexico went to the polls to elect the entire Supreme Court and half of the federal judiciary (the other half will be elected in 2027). Kurt and José Luis will have the full rundown of this historic step forward in bringing democracy to a branch riddled with corruption, nepotism, obscene privileges, and collusion with oligarchies domestic and international. Sunday also saw local elections in the states of Durango and Veracruz: our hosts will parse through those results and discuss what implications, if any, they have at the national level. And in Losers and Haters, our own cull of the worse takes on the judicial elections – not very hard to find, it must be said.