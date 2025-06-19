MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 230 — JUNE 18, 2025

Contents: Families: Passing it Down — By Agatha Hinman for the editorial team
Voices: Mexican Labor Activism 2.0 — Interview with labor activist Alonso Guevara, currently coordinator of Casa Obrera del Bajío.
Reflections: Trump’s Attack on LA Meets the Resistance — By veteran Chicano liberation activist Bill Gallegos
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.
https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/230