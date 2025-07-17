MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 232 — JULY 16, 2025

Contents: Peaceful Solitude — or Solitary Confinement? — Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: Cross-Border Truckers: A View from the Cab – Interview with labor activist Jesús Iturbero Salinas, who has been driving trucks for 34 years, 22 within Mexico
Reflections: Cooking Up a Better World — By activist Vicky Hamlin
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.
https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/232