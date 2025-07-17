THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JULY 17, 2025

SUMMARY

Boosting Productive Investment and Job Creation

Ximena Escobedo, head of the Productive Development Unit and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Economy, reported that the Shared Prosperity Investment Portfolio includes 1,666 projects with an investment totaling over U$270 billion. She also announced that Grupo Bimbo will invest US$2 billion in seven of Mexico’s states from 2025 to 2028, with the goal of modernizing more than 30 production plants and expanding its vehicle fleet. This investment will generate 2,000 direct jobs and over 2,800 indirect jobs.

José Manuel González, CEO of Grupo Bimbo, outlined the company’s goals with this investment:

Increase productive and technological capacity and innovation to provide products throughout Mexico.

Modernize the electric delivery fleet and promote a circular economy with sustainable packaging.

Foster shared well-being and cooperate with Mexican farmers.

Agro-food Foreign Trade

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that Minister of Agriculture Julio Berdegué is working with tomato and cattle producers who export to the United States. She indicated that tomato exports would continue, given the product’s importance for the neighboring country.

Strengthening the National Electric System

Minister of Energy Luz Elena González explained that the National Energy Plan strengthens the National Electricity System to ensure supply countrywide. The operational reserve margin remains over 12%. New plants have opened in Salamanca and San Luis Potosí and eight more will be added from 2025 to 2027. Investments of US$7 billion will be made to add 29,074 MW of capacity to the grid by 2030.

Sheinbaum reaffirmed that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will generate 54% of the country’s electricity, with the remaining 46% produced by the private sector, with the goal of promoting clean energy based on solar, wind, and hydroelectric sources.

She also highlighted CFE’s financial strength, noting that the company “is in excellent shape. No deficits, even while subsidizing nearly 100 billion pesos (US$5.33 billion) to keep rates affordable.”

Expansion and Modernization of the Electric Grid

Emilia Calleja, head of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), reported that the company currently has 64 expansion and modernization projects underway for the National Transmission Grid, benefitting 15.1 million users. In addition, the 2025–2030 Expansion Plan envisions 73 more projects, with coverage for an estimated 38.5 million users.

She clarified there have been no blackouts; interruptions are due to weather conditions or road accidents.

Actions Against the Screwworm

Minister Julio Berdegué reported that Mexico asked Washington to explain the technical reasons behind the border closure, which have now been identified. As part the agreements, the United States will contribute US$30 million to establish a sterile fly plant to help control the outbreak.

In addition, the Mexican government is working with cattle breeder associations to bolster the domestic market and address sector impacts.

Sheinbaum cautioned that some of President Donald Trump’s cabinet members have politicized the issue for elections: “All we ask is—don’t use Mexico as a punching bag.”

Reducing Fentanyl Trafficking

The President reported that from October 2024 to July 2025, fentanyl trafficking to the United States fell by 50%, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement data.

She announced a video presentation to U.S. lawmakers to demonstrate the concrete actions that the Mexican government has taken to combat fentanyl trafficking.

In response to Trump’s statements, the President clarified that what he signed was a law toughening penalties in the United States, something Mexico had already implemented. “We are further ahead. It’s enshrined in Article 19 of our Constitution, and we have a comprehensive mechanism to control chemical precursors,” she said.

She recalled that this argument was raised back in February, when Trump based part of his actions using the García Luna case.

She added that President Trump has acknowledged Mexico’s efforts to prevent and combat fentanyl.

Status of Adán Augusto and Government Stance on Accusations

The President clarified that Senator Adán Augusto currently has no executive responsibilities. She affirmed that it is up to the Federal Attorney General’s Office to decide if there are grounds to connect Augusto to complaints against the former Minister of Security of Tabasco from his administration.

Rejection of Espionage Accusations: “We Are Not the Same”

Responding to the PAN president’s espionage accusations, Sheinbaum said that “the government of the Fourth Transformation is not the same. We do not spy on anyone.”

She pointed out that those who now protest remained silent when earlier administrations spied systematically on opponents, journalists, and activists, calling the opposition’s stance hypocritical and quoting writer Carlos Monsiváis: “The conservatives’ watchword is hypocrisy.”

“Why don’t they remember their own spying governments? That should be enough.” The President further noted that Romero failed to resign as publicly promised.

Sheinbaum reiterated that neither she nor her government spy for political reasons: “But in the past, they did, and I say this from personal knowledge.”

She shared a personal anecdote: “I’ve told you this, right? There’s a file on me—even though it was really on my mother—for participating in ’68. It shows that my brother Julio, my sister Adriana, and I—when we were six—visited movement prisoners at Lecumberri prison. That was recorded by the Federal Security agency! They spied even on children. No, we are not the same.”