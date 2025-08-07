MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 235 -. AUGUST 6, 2025

Contents: Against the Wall: Patrolling the Border — Por Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Jenn Budd: Telling the Story — Interview with Jenn Budd, former U.S. Border Patrol Agent, Senior Patrol Agent, Acting Supervisor, and Sector Intelligence official until 2001, when she resigned in protest.

Reflections: I Am – Poem by Joe Navarro, Chicano poet, creative writer, socialist, community activist and teacher living in Hayward, California.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/235