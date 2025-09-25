MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 242 — SEPTEMBER 24, 2025

Contents: What Propels Us into the Streets for Gaza? — Por Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Mexico and Palestine: Sovereign States — Interview with José Luis Hernandez Ayala, longtime activist in the Mexican Electrical Workers Union and in building support for Palestine in the Mexican labor movement.

Reflections: Concert in the Zócalo Says “Free Palestine” — By the Tasmin News Agency

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/242